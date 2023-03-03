Luxe Booth Photo Booth Rental Opens 10th Location in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Booth, a prominent rental company for photo booths in the US, has recently revealed the launch of their 10th location in San Diego, CA. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company's growth and presence across the nation. The expansion comes in response to the demand for photo booth rental services in the area. In fact, there are more than 3,170 monthly searches for photo booth rentals in Orange County to San Diego, indicating a huge need for the expansion.

Black and White Photo Booth | Luxe Booth Photo Booth Rentals Orange County | Luxe Booth

Founded in Orange County, California, Luxe Booth has expanded to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia and Phoenix over the past 14 years. The company's expansion to offer photo booths in San Diego was a natural choice due to wedding and corporate event demand already coming from the city. To-date, Luxe Booth has been providing rental services for San Diego events from their Orange County location thus far. However, the company has realized that establishing a local office in San Diego will enable them to efficiently cater to the upcoming event surge in 2023 and offer more cost-effective solutions to their clients.

Luxe Booth had a remarkable year in 2022, serving over 2,700 events across the country, and credits its success to its inventive services, such as the Black and White Glam Photo Booth, which offers clients onsite and immediate photo editing. The black and white photo booth has become an iconic look over the past year, pairing black and white photos with a proprietary, skin smoothing glam filter to make clients look absolutely "glowing." This photo booth features cutting-edge technology and professional-grade equipment, making it the ideal choice for those seeking the highest quality black and white photos.

Luxe Booth's expansion to San Diego demonstrates their dedication to their customers and commitment to innovation. The company is excited to bring their unique and innovative photo booth experiences to the San Diego market and is eager to see what the future holds for the event industry.

Luxe Booth's dedication to exceptional customer service has solidified its position as the leading photo booth rental company in Southern California. To learn more about our newly designed booth, as well as our existing product line and services, please contact us using the information provided below.

Media Contact:

Samantha Mitchell

[email protected]

714-804-0477

SOURCE Luxe Booth Photo Booth Rental