Luxe Curations Announces the Grand Opening of Their Upper East Side NYC Location

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Curations is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their new location on the Upper East Side in New York City. The new location is located at 230 East 83rd, between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Luxe Curations is celebrating with a weekend event on November 5th and 6th of 2022. Melissa Freeman, CEO and Creative Director, had this to say:

"We're very excited to announce our Grand Opening weekend, November 5th and 6th. Our inventory has arrived and the new awning will be up! Join us to meet the staff, shop the collections with a Champagne Celebration to kick off the holiday season."

Luxe Curations was first created in Fall 2021 as an online retailer with a unique creative vision and style in viewing home décor and interior design. Opening a physical, storefront location on the Upper East Side will allow a larger audience to experience these home décor items in person rather than imagining them virtually. Each item in the collection has been personally selected by Ms. Freeman with thought and purposeful appreciation not only for the art itself, but for the culture of the artisans who created them. New Yorkers will now have the pleasure of discovering these exciting pieces in person at Luxe Curations' first location, a boutique concept shop.

"This endeavor is so personal, first because it is a small family business, and second [because] it encompasses all aspects of my design career and lifelong love of beautiful things. I am thrilled to have a place to share my personal design style with you. It gives me the opportunity to source items that are unique, authentic and sustainable, to learn about their origins and appreciate the history, cultures and traditions of craftspeople that created them," said Melissa Freeman about opening Luxe Curations. That same sentiment is extended through the Grand Opening weekend celebration starting Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The holidays are a great time to refresh your home while decorating for the season, as well as, purchasing for others. Luxe Curations' Grand Opening on the Upper East Side is an excellent opportunity for those interested in revitalizing their home's interior. Freeman and her staff will be present to help individuals discover new design elements, select gifts and enjoy a glass of champagne to kick off the holiday season.

Luxe Curations strives to honor different designs and cultures from around the globe by sharing rare pieces from locations like Ghana, Tanzania, Bali, Istanbul, and countries in the Middle and Far East. During this time of global consciousness, we seek to join together in celebrating design and culture around the world. Responsibility and fair trade are at the heart of their curated collections.

To learn more about Luxe Curations and their collection of global home decor, please visit https://luxecurations.com/ .

Contact Information

Name: Melissa Freeman

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (646) 946-9404

