Luxe Florida Beach House Heads to Luxury Auction® Without Reserve on April 28th

"Coming from the hustle and bustle – and crowded beaches – of southeast Florida, it's always refreshing to experience a place like Flagler Beach, " stated David Enriquez, Platinum's vice president of operations. "The relaxed-luxury lifestyle presented by this home is a perfect escape for those looking to simply unwind in comfort and enjoy themselves."

To be sure, the property offers direct views of the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, along with miles of the famous, cinnamon-hued sands of Flagler Beach. Several decks are located on the ocean side of the property, allowing for ample opportunity to enjoy the gentle sea breezes. A private boardwalk (or "dunewalk") extends from the main-level deck to the beach, allowing you to head from your kitchen directly onto the sand in a matter of steps.

Built in 2008, the 4,800-sf property's charming red roof crowns a home built with integrity. From its well-engineered piling system, whole-house water filtration system, central vacuum, and recently replaced A/C units to its reinforced hurricane doors and windows, the Property was built with structural integrity in mind.

There are 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half baths in the home, with plenty of room for family and friends to gather and enjoy the spectacular sunrises and limitless views of oceanfront living. (Note: A "bonus room" – lacking a built-in closet – can serve as a 6th bedroom if needed).

A private elevator serves all levels of the residence, whose main living areas – including the kitchen, living room and master suite – are on the third floor in order to optimize the direct ocean views. The second floor contains a living room, kitchenette, and four bedroom suites, along with direct access to the private boardwalk, while the ground level houses the "bonus room" and a large recreation area, also with ground-level walkout access to the beach.

Final previews of the property will be held Thursday and Friday, between the hours of 12pm and 5pm ET. Those parties wishing to bid on the property must register with Platinum by the 5pm ET deadline on Friday. Additional information is available at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting a member of the Platinum team at 800.834.8685.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $732 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.25 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

