Luxe Golf & Lakefront Estate on Georgia's St. Simons Island Set for Luxury Auction® Nov 14

Situated on nearly 2 pristine acres on Frederica Lake, the property includes a main home and guesthouse that combine for nearly 9,000 interior square feet and a total of 8 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The current owner – who is selling the property after using it less over the years – custom-built the home in 2007. He retained local architect John Rentz to bring his vision for the home to life. Rentz has been recognized or featured in publications such as Veranda, Elegant Homes, House Beautiful, Sea Island Living, Perspectives on Design Georgia and Dream Homes of Georgia.

To create an atmosphere of relaxed and rustic luxury, carefully selected materials such as natural stone, heart of pine flooring and specially-treated wooden beams dating up to 300 years were used. Combined with plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that allow natural light to fill the home, the interiors have a natural feel that is welcoming and uplifting.

Notable amenities include a chef's kitchen that opens to the dining and living areas, multiple stone fireplaces, a sunroom with summer kitchen/wet bar, private office and fitness room.

The separate guesthouse is located just off the main home, on the upper level of a 3-car garage. It includes a full bedroom and bath, along with a kitchenette and sizable living area.

Outdoor features include a large motor court, covered terrace lounge with stone flooring, a manicured back yard and plenty of frontage on the lake. The property also includes a private boat slip for smaller vessels up to approx. 20 ft. in length.

Frederica is a premiere, residential enclave on 1,700 acres, that offers its residents 24-hour staff, gated security and plenty of amenities. While proximity to the adjacent Frederica Golf Club (where membership is acquired separately) is a standout feature of the community, additional amenities range from tennis and fishing to the adjacent equestrian center, which offers 4 barns, 64 stalls, and a number of horses available for beginner lessons or experienced riders.

St. Simons Island is the largest of the four barrier islands that comprise Georgia's "Golden Isles." Noted for its beautiful beaches, myriad outdoor activities, and shopping and dining options, the charming area is located within a 60-min drive of Jacksonville, FL and only 90 mins from the heart of Savannah.

Buyers can visit the property by appointment between the hours of 12 and 5pm ET today and Friday. More information is hosted at GeorgiaLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.988.8752.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $998 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.75 billion in additional luxury property volume.

