Luxe Interiors + Design to Launch "In a New York State of Design"

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Interiors + Design today announced "In a New York State of Design," a celebratory initiative promoting the strength and diversity of the design industry in the New York metropolitan area. A multi-channel program, "In a New York State of Design" kicks off in the magazine's May/June issue and includes social media, print and digital content, online video programming, and events.

Established in 2011, the Greater New York edition of Luxe Interiors + Design is the only brand to focus exclusively on luxury residential design projects in and around New York City. According to Kate Kelly Smith, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, "LUXE's mission is to promote New York's vibrant ecosystem of designers, manufacturers and showrooms. This community is the creative heart of decorating and design in the United States. We know that good design does make life better, no matter the scale, and these professionals show how to achieve those results."

"In a New York State of Design" begins with a social media blitz by advertisers, designers and other organizations featuring a celebratory logo. Upcoming issues of the magazine and its website, Luxesource.com will carry profiles of the people and companies representing the best of design today. A special program about the initiative is being produced by DesignTV by SANDOW to air on the Luxe Interiors +Design Facebook page, IGTV and luxesource.com; it will also syndicate across the Facebook pages and websites of SANDOW Design Group brands, Interior Design and Metropolis magazines, and the DesignTV by SANDOW channel on Roku.

In making the announcement, Smith noted that as an industry, the impact of interior design is essential to the economy. American designers specify over $263 billion of home furnishings annually, including furniture, lighting, kitchen and bath fixtures, and paint. With the New York area having the largest interior designer employment in the country, the economic and cultural importance cannot be overstated. (Sources: U.S. Design Industry Benchmark Report 2020, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2019.)

The Luxe Interiors + Design "In a New York State of Design" launch coincides with NYCxDESIGN's Design Days program, a six-day series from May 13-18, 2021 to showcase NYC's talented design community primarily through virtual events, in addition to outdoor experiences, select tours, and other small gatherings."

"It is uplifting to see our media partner Luxe Interiors + Design recognize the city's importance in the design industry during this time of renewal with a special campaign," says NYCxDESIGN Executive Director, Elissa Black. "NYCxDESIGN has long promoted and elevated the collective power of New York City's design community. Newly organized as a non-profit, we're excited to join efforts with others to celebrate and value NYC's role as a hub for creativity."

