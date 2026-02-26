Luxe Redux Bridal Celebrates Grand Opening of Orlando Boutique

Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your wedding dress home the same day and an intimate, one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company offering brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has expanded to Florida with its Orlando boutique, marking the brand's 13th location nationwide and first in the state.

Luxe Redux Bridal continues to grow and disrupt the bridal industry, with their model focused on accessible luxury. Here, brides have the ability to take home discounted designer bridal gowns the same day they shop, while enjoying an elevated boutique experience.

Nestled within the Shoppes at Millenia, the Orlando bridal boutique is surrounded by a lively blend of shopping, dining and entertainment, creating the perfect destination for brides and their guests.

"We are thrilled to open our 13th Luxe Redux location in Orlando, a city with such a vibrant bridal community. We are humbled to step into the space formerly home to Solutions Bridal, a boutique that created a remarkable legacy here. Our mission is to honor that tradition while bringing Luxe Redux's unique model of accessible luxury, inclusivity, and same-day take-home gowns to Florida brides."
- Lindsay Fork, Founder & CEO, Luxe Redux Bridal

Luxe Redux Bridal's award-winning shopping experience is now open in Orlando, Florida. Follow @luxereduxbridal on Instagram and TikTok, and book your bridal appointment at luxereduxbridal.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

About Luxe Redux Bridal: Say Yes for Less — Luxe Redux offers a unique bridal shopping experience with off-the-rack wedding dresses up to 90% off retail. Brides can shop online or enjoy a one-on-one appointment at a boutique with an expert stylist. With a mission to make designer gowns more accessible, Luxe Redux features samples sourced from top bridal boutiques, with designers including Berta, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Watters, Monique Lhuillier, and more, or shop their private label. Intentionally imagined for the Luxe Redux Bride, Luxe Privée offers a blend of on-trend styles, inclusive size options and accessible price points.

SOURCE Luxe Redux Bridal

