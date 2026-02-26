Luxe Redux Bridal Celebrates Grand Opening of Orlando Boutique

Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your wedding dress home the same day and an intimate, one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company offering brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has expanded to Florida with its Orlando boutique, marking the brand's 13th location nationwide and first in the state.