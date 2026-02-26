Luxe Redux Bridal Celebrates Grand Opening of Orlando Boutique

News provided byLuxe Redux Bridal
Feb 26, 2026, 11:00 ET
Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your wedding dress home the same day and an intimate, one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company offering brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has expanded to Florida with its Orlando boutique, marking the brand's 13th location nationwide and first in the state.
Luxe Redux Bridal continues to grow and disrupt the bridal industry, with their model focused on accessible luxury. Here, brides have the ability to take home discounted designer bridal gowns the same day they shop, while enjoying an elevated boutique experience.
