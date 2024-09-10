Luxeire Launches First Pant Line

Sustainable womenswear brand expands its product offerings with timeless and versatile pant

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxeire, the New York-based pioneering brand in sustainable and luxurious womenswear, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated first pant line, marking a significant expansion in its product offerings. Introducing the High Rise Flare Trouser , a carefully designed piece that marries the polished aesthetic of tailored trousers with the unrivaled comfort of lounge and athletic wear.

Sustainable womenswear brand expands its product offerings with timeless and versatile pant

Designed with Luxeire's renowned attention to quality, comfort, and sustainability, the High Rise Flare Trouser is crafted from Renew Prime—a high-performance fabric, imported from Italy, and made from 65% recycled PA and 35% elastane. This material offers optimal muscular compression for a smooth, flattering silhouette, while the exceptional elasticity ensures the trousers stay perfectly in place. Whether transitioning from the office to an active lifestyle, these trousers are designed to take you where you need to go, as they deliver both style and substance.

Details on Luxeire's New Pant, the High Rise Flare Trouser :

Colors: Available in black and navy (more colors to follow)

Available in black and navy (more colors to follow) Sizes: Range from XS-XXL

Range from XS-XXL Inseam: Feature a 31.5-inch inseam

Feature a 31.5-inch inseam Properties: Offer UV protection and quick-dry properties

Offer UV protection and quick-dry properties Price: Priced at $248.00

Building on the brand's extraordinary 300% year-over-year growth fueled by its diverse range of women's top offerings, Luxeire's entry into the pant category reflects a strong step forward in its mission to redefine modern womenswear. This collection not only enhances their existing lineup but also answers the demand of their loyal customers, providing more opportunities to craft a complete and cohesive Luxeire outfit.

"We're thrilled to bring our first pant to market," said Margot Adams, Co-Founder of Luxeire. "The High Rise Flare Trouser is more than just an expansion of our collection—it's a response to what our customers have been asking for. We've created a versatile, stylish piece that embodies the Luxeire ethos of comfortability and sustainability. This is just the first new category of many as we continue to innovate and broaden our apparel offerings."

About Luxeire: Luxeire is a New York-based fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish, comfortable, and sustainable clothing for women. With a focus on high-quality materials and timeless designs, Luxeire has become a favorite among fashion-forward women seeking versatile wardrobe staples. Luxeire's commitment to sustainability is reflected in their use of eco-friendly fabrics and practices, ensuring their products are as kind to the planet as they are to their customers.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luxeire