LuxeOrganix "Beauty Without Sacrificing Your Health" Creators Talk Natural Wellness with Kathy Ireland

MESA, Ariz., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LuxeOrganix, the U.S. company behind popular natural and organic hair and skincare products, has caught the attention of one of the world's most recognized names.

Kathy Ireland will host LuxeOrganix Founders, Christine and Matthew Kominiak, on the global stage as part of her Modern Living with kathy ireland® series. Viewers can watch the interview airing as sponsored content on WE tv March 11, 2021 at 7:30AM ET/PT.

LuxeOrganix has created a line of health-focused hair and skincare products that have amassed thousands of loyal followers over the last several years. The company's Beauty Without Sacrificing Your Health® mission and its carefully formulated cruelty-free products have propelled it to one of the leading natural beauty brands online today, earning Amazon bestseller status multiple times.

"So often we search high and low to find the perfect night cream or shampoo, only to discover these expensive products are either ineffective or full of ingredients that can be harmful to our bodies," Ireland says.

Ireland's full interview with the Kominiaks will cover common misconceptions in the beauty and skincare industries, including the inclusion of harsh ingredients and what consumers should look out for when shopping for products. Ireland will also review how LuxeOrganix has created products without common harsh chemicals, using unique, natural ingredients known for giving hair and skin what they need to thrive, putting health and well-being first while providing beautiful results.

"We are honored to be interviewed by Kathy Ireland, sharing with her viewers our commitment to providing natural, healthy beauty and skincare in America. We strongly believe everyone deserves, and can achieve, beautiful results, and beauty doesn't have to come at the cost of your health," said Christine Kominiak.

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is independently produced and distributed worldwide, featuring the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs and solutions while highlighting companies and business leaders from around the globe to educate and motivate viewers.

Viewers of the show will be given exclusive access to special LuxeOrganix offers. The interview airs as sponsored content on WE tv March 11, 2021 at 7:30am ET/PT.

For more information, visit: http://luxeorganix.com/events/modern-living-with-kathy-ireland/ .

