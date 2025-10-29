Luxer One® Celebrates 500 Million Deliveries, Underscoring Leadership in Smart Package Solutions

Industry leader in smart package management achieves a major milestone, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to reliability and innovation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One®, the industry leader in smart locker and package management solutions, today announced that it has surpassed 500 million deliveries across its nationwide network.

Luxer One Locker System Luxer One app

According to Fortune Business Insights , the global smart parcel locker market is projected to grow from USD 1,012 million in 2024 to USD 2,552.4 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.3%, illustrating the fast pace of industry adoption. Luxer One's leadership in said growth is clear, having powered more than 500 million deliveries across 12,000+ locations and served 11.5 million users along the way.

"Luxer One has been a godsend! Package management today is so different from how it used to be. You absolutely need a package management solution, and for us, Luxer One has been the holy grail. I could never imagine going back," said Dina S., Property Manager at Mirabella Apartments.

The company's growth has shown significant momentum in recent years, reaching 100 million deliveries in 2021 and now 500 million by the close of 2025. This rapid demand, mirrors the rise in e-commerce and the increasing demand for secure, reliable delivery management solutions.

The company attributes its success to a focus on customer experience and operational excellence. Through constantly listening, refining, and innovating it ensures every package is handled with the same reliability and care as the first.

In recent years, Luxer One was voted Multifamily's #1 Locker Solution by NMHC & Kingsley in their Delivery Report, further cementing its reputation as the preferred choice among property managers and residents alike.

"When we founded Luxer One, our mission was simple: to relentlessly improve the way the world receives goods," said Arik Levy, Founder of Luxer One®. "Crossing 500 million deliveries is more than a number; it's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day. Each milestone has pushed us to innovate further and stay true to our goal of solving 100% of the package problem. Every delivery counts."

Luxer One's success is built on technology designed for durability, scale, and ease of use. By enhancing locker construction, expanding integrations, and ensuring uptime across thousands of sites, the company remains focused on building advanced systems that last.

Fueling growth, Luxer One continues respected partnerships with other industry leading brands including Greystar, AMLI, John Deere, and Grubhub, whose adoption of Luxer One's smart locker systems has revolutionized multifamily, retail, and commercial spaces.

Luxer One remains steadfast in its mission to make receiving goods effortless and secure for every user. The company invites property owners, managers, and industry partners to learn more about its innovative solutions at www.luxerone.com .

About Luxer One

Luxer One strives to relentlessly improve the way the world receives goods. With over 15 years in the locker business, Luxer One has successfully managed more than 500 million package deliveries across multifamily, retail, university, and commercial industries. Whether providing convenient package lockers for residents or secure storage for stadiums and retailers, Luxer One delivers robust and versatile solutions for every aspect of modern delivery management.

Contact:

Media Inquiries

Ronjini Joshua

[email protected]

(949) 295-9779

www.luxerone.com

SOURCE Luxer One