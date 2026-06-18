Luxer One Launches Luxer Access, the First End-to-End Access Management Solution for Multifamily Communities

One partner. One point of accountability. Complete ownership of access — from hardware and software to installation, resident support, and property operations.

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the multifamily industry's leading package management provider, today launched Luxer Access, the first access management platform built to own the entire access lifecycle for multifamily communities, hardware, software, installation, and resident support, delivered by a single partner.

Being introduced at NAA Apartmentalize 2006, Luxer Access extends Luxer One's leadership in resident operations into one of the fastest-growing categories in property technology.

LuxerAccess LuxerAccess Solutions

As multifamily communities add technology, property teams are left stitching together separate vendors for building access, resident entry, visitor management, amenity spaces, installation, and support. Each with its own contract, support structure and points of failure. Luxer Access provides a unified ecosystem from a single accountable partner.

"Since 2013, we've earned the trust of the multifamily industry by consistently delivering quality service and support that makes life easier for property teams," said Josh Middlebrooks, President of Luxer One. "Property managers and regional operators rely on us to solve operational challenges, the problems they face day-to-day. As communities become more connected and resident expectations continue to rise, Luxer Access is the next logical evolution of that mission. "

Luxer Access builds on one of the largest footprints in multifamily, serving more than 12,000 properties and supporting over 560 million resident delivery transactions, packaging that operational scale with the global security leadership of ASSA ABLOY. The platform provides comprehensive management of building access, resident entry, common areas, amenity spaces, secure package pickup and management and operational workflows through integrated system.

Unlike traditional access control providers that focus primarily on hardware or software, Luxer Access delivers complete lifecycle ownership from project specification and installation through resident onboarding, support, and ongoing management.

Key capabilities include:

Unified hardware, software, and integration solutions designed to work together

Building, resident, visitor, staff, and amenity access management

Flexible integrations with property management systems and technology partners

End-to-end project ownership from specification through go-live

Dedicated in-house project management and implementation teams

Comprehensive training for property and maintenance staff

Real-time visibility into property access and operations

The platform is supported by Luxer One's resident-first service model, including 24/7/365 support for residents, property teams, and maintenance staff with an industry-leading 99.9% uptime and world-class Net Promoter Score of 87.

"Access management has become a critical component of modern multifamily operations, yet property teams are often forced to coordinate multiple vendors to manage the resident experience," added Middlebrooks. "Luxer Access changes that by delivering a complete solution with a single point of accountability, from design and installation to resident support and ongoing management, helping operators simplify operations, strengthen security, and create the seamless living experience residents expect today."

Luxer Access combines Luxer One's multifamily technology expertise with the global security leadership of ASSA ABLOY, the world's leading provider of access solutions. Together, the companies deliver a complete access ecosystem designed to provide greater visibility, safety, security, and operational efficiency across multifamily communities.

The launch of Luxer Access represents the next evolution of Luxer One's mission to simplify multifamily operations through technology, helping communities create safer, more connected living environments through a single trusted partner.

Learn more about Luxer Access and simplified access management solutions at www.luxeraccess.com or stop by the Luxer One booth #2347 at Apartmentalize 2026.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is the multifamily industry's leading provider of package management solutions, serving more than 12,000 properties and supporting over 500 million resident transactions. Backed by ASSA ABLOY, Luxer One delivers technology solutions that simplify operations, improve resident experiences, and help communities operate more efficiently.

About ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of EUR 13.8 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

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SOURCE Luxer One