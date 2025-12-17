Luxer One Releases 2025 End-of-Year Delivery & Retail Outlook: Smart Lockers Become the Backbone of Last-Mile Efficiency

Milestone Year Shows Over 500 Million Deliveries Processed as Retail, Multifamily, and Hospitality Accelerate Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the nation's most trusted smart-locker platform, releases its industry outlook highlighting the delivery, retail, and consumer-experience trends that shaped 2025 and the forces expected to redefine last-mile logistics in 2026.

This year, Luxer One surpassed over 500 million locker deliveries processed, signaling the widespread normalization of automated pickup and return infrastructure across nearly every major consumer touchpoint.

Luxer One Multifamily Lockers

"As retailers, carriers, multifamily communities, and hospitality brands were pushed to operate faster, leaner, and more securely, smart lockers became one of the most scalable tools to meet that demand," said Josh Middlebrooks, President at Luxer One. "2025 proved that lockers are no longer a convenience; they are essential infrastructure for an always-on, zero-wait consumer economy."

Drawing on delivery volumes across its nationwide network and insights from retail and carrier partners, Luxer One identified six macro-trends that accelerated adoption of automated locker solutions:

1. Retail Shifted Away from Traditional Shipping Toward Third-Party & Same-Day Delivery - As shipping costs surged and consumer expectations tightened, retailers increasingly leveraged gig-courier networks and micro-fulfillment infrastructure. Lockers emerged as a 24/7 universal handoff point, reducing labor strain and enabling stores to fulfill orders around the clock.

2. Peak Delivery Season Expanded to a Full Quarter - The holiday rush now spans October through December, driven by early promotions and record e-commerce volume. Lockers helped stabilize capacity by absorbing late-night, overflow, and last-mile surges that otherwise overwhelm stores and carriers.

3. Reverse Logistics Became a Top Retail Priority - Returns processing officially moved from a cost center to strategic initiative. Retailers adopted lockers as centralized return hubs, cutting store lines, reducing fraud, and automating acceptance flows.

4. Hospitality & QSRs Shifted Toward "Zero-Wait" Guest Expectations - Hotels, casinos, and fast-casual dining embraced 24/7 amenity delivery, off-hours crew support, and contactless food pickup using lockers. In an era where speed outranks loyalty programs, automated pickup is becoming a baseline guest expectation.

5. Package Theft Reached a Breaking Point - With theft rising into the tens of billions, multifamily communities and retailers accelerated investment in controlled, tamper-resistant locker systems, one of the few proven tools to reduce loss without increasing staff load.

6. Operational Efficiency Became a Critical KPI - Labor shortages pushed organizations to automate high-touch, repetitive tasks. Smart lockers reduced in-store congestion, eliminated manual package management, and extended store or office hours through unattended pickup.

Luxer One's 2026 Outlook

With retailers investing heavily in Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) modernization, 2026 is expected to be the year that retail pickup lockers become the industry standard for fast, contactless fulfillment. Luxer One's BOPIS solutions are already deployed by national retailers seeking to reduce wait times, lower labor costs, and elevate the customer experience.

"We're entering a new era where lockers unify last-mile delivery, store operations, and reverse logistics," said Middlebrooks. "Smart-locker networks will form the backbone of retail efficiency in 2026."

Luxer One will showcase its newest BOPIS pickup and return innovations at NRF 2026, highlighting the technologies that will drive the next generation of retail automation.

About Luxer One

Luxer One strives to relentlessly improve the way the world receives goods. With over 15 years in the locker business, Luxer One has successfully managed more than 500 million package deliveries across multifamily, retail, university, and commercial industries. Whether providing convenient package lockers for residents or secure storage for stadiums and retailers, Luxer One delivers robust and versatile solutions for every aspect of modern delivery management.

Media Contact

Ronjini Joshua

9492959779

[email protected]

SOURCE Luxer One