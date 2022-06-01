Luxer One Showcases Integration with Ex Libris at the California Library Association Conference

The nation's leading provider of smart lockers works with the fastest growing cloud-based library services platform to create a unified library experience.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the United States' leading manufacturer of package management systems and smart contactless lockers, announces that it is showcasing its integration with Ex Libris Alma cloud-based library services platform and exhibiting its locker solutions at the California Library Association Conference, June 2-4, 2022, in Sacramento.

The California Library Association Conference focuses on providing members throughout the state with the essential information and services to help libraries move forward, meet new challenges, and address changing community needs. The conference is one of the nation's largest of its kind because California is home to more than 1,100 libraries.

Luxer One, which currently serves about 100 libraries across the U.S., will showcase its smart, contactless lockers, and members of its leadership team will discuss the importance of adapting library services to meet staff and patron preferences, especially in light of the pandemic and changing customer behaviors resulting from it.

Luxer One has supported libraries for years but has seen a noticeable uptick in popularity for its solutions since the start of the pandemic. As a result, libraries are adapting new solutions to evolving challenges. For example, by employing contactless smart lockers, they can serve patrons 24/7 through efficient, secure, and convenient lockers, where libraries can fulfill patron requests and pick up materials.

Luxer One's 24/7 accessible smart lockers enable patrons to pick up orders whenever they'd like seamlessly and safely with Luxer One technology and Ex Libris Alma. Ex Libris Alma is the only unified library services platform in the world that manages print, electronic, and digital materials in a single interface. As an entirely cloud-based service, Alma provides libraries with the industry's most cost-effective library management solution.

With Luxer One and Ex Libris Alma, once a library patron's materials are ready for pick up, the individual only needs a unique transactional access code generated by Luxer One to pick up their materials at any time of day. Pick-up is tracked by the patron's account, ensuring a complete chain of custody record capture.

"Because of our long experience serving libraries, we understand that they remain a vital staple in our communities, and they continue to adapt, like so many industries, to changing customer demands and behaviors," said Josh Middlebrooks, president of Luxer One. "We are excited to work with the best-in-class Ex Libris Alma technology to bring a unified library experience to libraries and their patrons throughout California and elsewhere."

Each of Luxer One's smart lockers is designed and manufactured in California. Features include:

Heavy-duty 12-gauge corrosion-resistant steel

Changeable modular doors

ADA-approved universal access

24/7 video cloud-based surveillance for additional safety of those using the lockers.

To learn more about Luxer One, visit https://www.luxerone.com/ .

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, part of Clarivate, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves more than 7,500 customers in 90 countries. To learn more, please visit https://exlibrisgroup.com/ .

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To date, more than 100 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com.

