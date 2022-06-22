Luxer One Showcases the Nation's Most Widely Used Smart Lockers at Apartmentalize 2022

More than 5,000 multifamily locations employ Luxer One's smart lockers because of their superior quality, ease of use, and innovative design.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the United States' top manufacturer of package management systems and smart contactless lockers, announced today it will sponsor and exhibit its suite of smart lockers designed for multifamily facilities at the National Apartment Association's annual user group and conference, Apartmentalize, in San Diego from June 22 through 24, 2022.

As one of the largest and most significant events for the multifamily sector, Luxer One chose to attend Apartmentalize to join other industry thought leaders, trendsetters, and innovators to share ideas and seek solutions to the industry's most pressing problems.

Luxer One, exhibiting from booth 2425, specializes in developing smart package lockers and access control technology and are used and preferred across industries, including multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education.

While at Apartmentalize, Luxer One is showcasing Luxer Liaison , a newly-developed program that provides effortless package management for high-volume properties. With package volume up nearly 40% from 2020, some properties need extra help to keep packages flowing, Luxer Liaisons facilitates this through a value-added service.

Luxer Liaisons are dedicated onsite package experts, who become an extended part of the property management team. They can help with:

Proactive system management: Regular audits, room organization, scan undelivered packages.

Regular audits, room organization, scan undelivered packages. Door-to-door delivery: Oversized/overflow packages directly to residents.

Oversized/overflow packages directly to residents. Onsite fast lane support: Issues go to front of Luxer queue

Issues go to front of Luxer queue Carrier training: Improve delivery success rates

In addition to exhibiting at Apartmentalize, Luxer One is providing free locker storage for attendees, who will be able to temporarily store documents, laptops, bags, suitcases, and other personal items throughout the conference.

More than 5,000 multifamily locations in the U.S. currently employ Luxer One lockers for their residents and guests. Luxer One's intelligent locker and package delivery solutions are designed to serve the specific needs of multifamily environments. The lockers add significant value to an apartment that employs them by providing the facility with secure delivery options for residents' packages.

Residents enjoy the lockers because they provide a safe harbor for packages, are convenient to use, and provide an air of luxury to any building in which they are added.

Luxer One lockers are accessible 24/7 and help to reduce staff inefficiencies and interruptions for apartment managers, freeing them up to focus on other tasks, like managing lease agreements and conducting property showings.

Each of Luxer One's smart lockers is designed in California and manufactured in the U.S. and offers a variety of features, including:

Heavy-duty 12-gauge corrosion-resistant steel

Field changeable modular doors

ADA-approved universal access

24/7 video cloud-based surveillance for additional safety of those using the lockers

Continuous live support and US-based customer service

"Luxer One continues to develop effective, secure, and safe package management solutions for multifamily environments so that they can provide the best service and value-added amenities for their residents and guests," said Josh Middlebrooks, president of Luxer One. "Luxer One is the largest provider of smart lockers in the multifamily sector because our solutions are easy-to-use, secure, and can serve as an additional amenity for apartment buildings in an ever-competitor housing market."

To learn more about Luxer One, visit https://www.luxerone.com/ .

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. More than 200 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com.

