LUXIE Beauty Introduces Exclusive Online ‘Pink Friday’ Deals for the Top Vegan Make Up Brushes on the Market

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for giving back and honoring their cult-following, LUXIE Beauty says Black Friday and Cyber Monday just isn't enough, and announces the launch of their first 'Pink Friday' offering exclusive deals for customers online. LUXIE Beauty's very first annual Pink Friday Sale will be on December 4th, 2020 and will be one of the biggest sales of the year for the cruelty-free brand, with the whole site being 65% off!

"We hope our 'Pink Friday' sale will put our brushes in the hands of as many people as possible and help our customers express their inner and outer beauty," states Head of E-commerce, Chuck Cantrell. LUXIE believes that beauty is a large part of how people feel on the inside as well as on the outside, and wants everyone to feel beautiful this holiday season.

Popular sets like the fan favorite 15-piece Dreamcatcher Brush Set and the 30-piece Rose Gold Brush Set that comes with a folder carrier case is perfect for travel or sitting pretty on your vanity… just a few options that will be available on sale this Pink Friday.

Alongside the Pink Friday sale, LUXIE Beauty has an abundance of giveaways this month via Instagram @LUXIEbeauty. Collaborating with brands such as Jouer, Shoedazzle, Topfoxx and more, to give back during this joyful time of the year, learn more at https://www.luxiebeauty.com/ .

About LUXIE:

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

