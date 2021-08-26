LUXIE Beauty x Pautips

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a megawatt social media presence (700m YouTube views, 9m YouTube and 8m Instagram subscribers) Pautips is the ultimate collaborator for LUXIE Beauty, the luxury cosmetics company behind a groundbreaking range of vegan, allergen-free premium makeup brushes. Developing three collections for the brand, Pautips, aka Bogotá native Paula Galindo, will raise LUXIE Beauty's profile even higher with her massive following in the U.S. and Latin America.

"We couldn't ask for a more inspiring and exciting creative partner for LUXIE Beauty than Pautips," said Conor Riley, CEO. "Her content creation is second to none and the three collections LUXIE x Pautips collections she has collaborated on support her vision for mastering your makeup look and owning your own unique beauty."

"Pautips has been on our radar since Day One," said Claudia Poccia, Director. "So much more than an influencer, her approach to beauty is fresh and alive, exuding optimism and endless possibility. Her ethos aligns perfectly with LUXIE Beauty's rule-breaking, boundary-pushing approach to the makeup tools sector, and we are beyond thrilled she has chosen our brand as a launchpad into the American market."

"When I decided to launch my own brush line I wanted to collaborate with the best", said Paula. "I've been using LUXIE's high-quality brushes since I started making videos on YouTube and was so happy that they understood what I wanted to create with this line. I am so excited to be working with LUXIE and can't wait to share the products we designed to recreate the looks from my videos."

The LUXIE x Pautips Collections: Launching September 2021, the three must-have LUXIE x Pautips brush collections offer unparalleled versatility and performance

MIAMI NIGHTS EYE SET: Ideal for creating any eyeshadow look, from a simple everyday vibe to a full-on cut crease

221 Flat Definer Brush

209 Large Shader Brush

222 Medium Blender (NEW)

218 Line Blending (NEW)

ART DECO BLENDING SET: Brings blending to the next level, with an array of precision tools for application, softening and creating custom colors

223 Short Shader

205 Tapered Blending

237 Blending

213 Eye Shading

259 Round Blending (NEW)

DUAL SIDE TRAVEL SET: Four x two equals eight opportunities for creating everything from a lowkey day look to a bold night eye

181 Dual Eye Blender

184 Double Powder Brush

185 Dual Liquid / Cream (NEW)

186 Eye'z (NEW)

To promote the LUXIE x Pautips, LUXIE Beauty commissioned a photo shoot which took place in Beverly Grove, LA on August 18, 2021, and featured a world-class team of creatives:

Photographer: Dimitry Loiseau | Chief Editor and Cofounder of Regard Magazine. Has shot Duchess Meghan Markel, YouTuber / Influencer Amanda Steele, actress Francia Raisa and many more

| Chief Editor and Cofounder of Regard Magazine. Has shot Duchess Meghan Markel, YouTuber / Influencer Amanda Steele, actress and many more Makeup Artist: Ricky Fierce | Has done work for Influencers Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking

| Has done work for Influencers Lele Pons and Hair stylist: Ian Maxion | Celeb clients include Jessica Lowndes , Sarah Jones and Constance Nunez

| Celeb clients include , and On-Set Product Development Pedro Gonzalez-Curiel | LUXIE Beauty product developer

A press event / media day to break the news and celebrate the LUXIE x Pautips collaboration took place at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel on August 23, 2021.

About LUXIE:

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

