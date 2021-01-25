LUXIE Celebrates 6 Years of Vegan, Cruelty-Free Beauty, Staying True to Core Values

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIE celebrates six years of bringing premium, sustainably-crafted makeup tools to beauty lovers everywhere. One of the first to take a strong stand against animal cruelty, LUXIE is known for engineering an entirely vegan, hypoallergenic makeup brush from consciously sourced materials.

"We are incredibly proud of establishing LUXIE as a global presence - and the best is yet to come," says CEO Conor Riley. "We look forward to continued growth in 2021 and beyond, in addition to increasing opportunities to build up our local community by supporting causes that align with our hearts and vision for this brand."

LUXIE has come a long way since 2014, when founder Tammy Huynh first developed and successfully sold out of her prototype makeup brushes at a pop-up in San Jose. Still headquartered in California, the company now has offices in US and Singapore and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. In that past year alone, the brand has successfully accomplished top objectives, including community support and philanthropic initiatives, innovative product development, and consistent growth.

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

