Luxor ASIC Trading Desk Announces a $131.4 Million ASIC Purchase and Options Agreement with MicroBT

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxor Technology Corporation ("Luxor"), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining software, ASIC Trading and financial services, with MicroBT ("MicroBT"), a prominent Bitcoin miner manufacturer, jointly announced a confirmed $93.2 million WhatsMiner ASIC purchase agreement with the option to acquire an additional $38.2 million worth of ASICs.

The ASIC models under the agreement will be a combination of MicroBT's latest immersion, air-cooled and hydro-cooled WhatsMiner ASICs with leading efficiency numbers. This collaboration aligns with MicroBT's efforts to expand in the United States, including the assembly of equipment onshore. Luxor's strategic move follows the launch of its ASIC Trading Desk in 2024, taking principal positions in spot and future ASIC inventory in order to better service its large partner base of miners and investors.

Dr. Zuoxing Yang, the founder and CEO of MicroBT, stated, "We are delighted to receive a major order from Luxor, a leading mining service company in North America, following the introduction of our new models. We are deeply grateful to all our partners for their trust in choosing WhatsMiner and for their invaluable contributions in fostering the growth of our industry. With extensive experience in Bitcoin ASICs and a commitment to US production, MicroBT offers superior products and services to local clients. Together, we strive to create a thriving and sustainable mining industry."

Nick Hansen, the co-founder and CEO of Luxor Technology at Luxor, added: "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with MicroBT, and strengthen our ASIC Trading Desk capabilities. This year, we have traded on average one million in hardware per day, and this is part of our efforts to expand our capabilities of being the most liquid counterparty in the ASIC trading industry. We are focused on working with clients on executing buy and sell activities in large volumes at competitive prices by evaluating and taking principal positions in various brands of ASICs."

About Luxor Technology Corporation

Luxor Technology Corporation is a Bitcoin mining software and services company that offers a suite of products catered toward the mining and compute power industry. Luxor's suite of software and services include an open auction ASIC Marketplace , a Bitcoin mining pool , a Hashrate Derivatives Desk , an Antimer ASIC Firmware and a Bitcoin mining data platform .

If you are interested in contacting the Luxor ASIC Trading Desk, please email [email protected].

About MicroBT

MicroBT ( www.microbt.com) is a technology company based on blockchain, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of integrated circuit chips and products, and provides high performance computing system solutions and technical service. MicroBT has commenced its United States-based manufacturing operations of Bitcoin mining hardware.

About WhatsMiner

WhatsMiner ( www.whatsminer.com ) is a leading brand of mining hardware and chip design developed by MicroBT. As one of the most efficient and cost-effective mining brands on the market, WhatsMiner is widely used in retail and institutional mining by customers around the world.

