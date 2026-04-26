Luxor Expands LuxOS to MicroBT WhatsMiner, and MicroBT Intends for a Strategic Investment

SEATTLE, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luxor Technology Corporation ("Luxor") announces the expansion of LuxOS firmware support to MicroBT WhatsMiner series miners, growing the LuxOS ecosystem. In addition, MicroBT, via its investment manager Inflection Technology Limited ("ITL"), has signed a term sheet to make a strategic investment into Luxor. Luxor has also committed to a US$100,000,000 purchase of MicroBT WhatsMiner hardware.

Luxor is working directly with a select group of mining partners to deploy and expand model support over time. With more than 300,000 Bitcoin mining machines already running LuxOS globally, Luxor brings to the WhatsMiner ecosystem the same enterprise-grade firmware infrastructure that large-scale mining operators rely on. MicroBT hardware represents a significant share of global Bitcoin mining capacity, and with this expansion, those operators now have access to flexible firmware features.

WhatsMiner fleets running LuxOS gain access to Power Targeting, Advanced Thermal Management, safe rapid curtailment, and faster ramp-up time — unlocking new capabilities beyond stock settings. Power Targeting delivers consistent, predictable performance across individual machines and makes infrastructure planning easier at scale. When shifting power targets, LuxOS completes the transition in 30-60 seconds while continuing to hash at higher hashrates — capturing additional hashrate. LuxOS also improves ramp-up time across curtailment events, reaching full capacity faster and reducing the unharvested hashrate lost every time machines cycle. Initial support spans select models in the M50 series. For the full list of supported models, visit docs.luxor.tech.

"We are excited to build on the MicroBT WhatsMiner platform. We are consistently impressed by their ability to execute with high-quality machines. Our clients have been asking for WhatsMiner firmware for years, and we have shipped a product that is going to help deliver significant profitability and usability benefits. We are also excited to welcome MicroBT as a strategic investor."

— Lauren Lin, Head of Hardware and Software of Luxor

"Luxor has continued to be one of MicroBT's trusted global partners. With their talented engineering team, we are excited they are building on top of the Whatsminer platform. We are happy to be taking a strategic position in Luxor and supporting their continued growth through this hardware partnership."

— Dr.Yang, CEO and Co-Founder of MicroBT

Operators running LuxOS have access to Luxor's full-stack mining experience: pool, hashrate derivatives, energy services, and Luxor Commander for fleet management — unified under a single platform. Commander includes Intelligent Miner, which keeps fleets running at peak profitability by continuously adjusting power settings based on real-time hashprice and energy prices.

Luxor is rolling out LuxOS for WhatsMiner in a phased approach, onboarding operations directly to ensure a high-quality deployment experience. Mining operations running WhatsMiner hardware can express interest in access at luxor.tech/contact.

About Luxor Technology Corporation

Luxor delivers hardware, software, and financial services that power the global compute and energy industry. Its product suite spans Bitcoin Mining Pools, ASIC Firmware, Hardware trading, Hashrate Derivatives, Energy services, a Miner Management software, Commander, and a bitcoin mining data platform, Hashrate Index.

If you are interested in contacting Luxor, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Luxor Technology