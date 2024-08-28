Luxsa Spa Announces Labor Day Promotion

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxsa Spa in Manhattan is thrilled to announce their Labor Day Promotion, offering clients a well-deserved treat with $20 off appointments that are 60 minutes or longer. This special offer is valid from September 2nd to September 8th, allowing individuals to unwind and rejuvenate with a variety of luxurious spa services at a discounted rate using the code "LaborDay."

Luxsa Spa is renowned for its premium wellness services, catering to a diverse range of relaxation and therapeutic needs. Customers can choose from an array of specialized massages, including deep tissue massage, couples massage, reflexology massage, Swedish massage, Thai massage, hot stone massage, aromatherapy massage, sports massage, four-hand massage, prenatal massage, and in-home massage. Each treatment is expertly crafted to provide a unique and personalized experience, ensuring that clients leave feeling refreshed and revitalized.

With Labor Day just around the corner, Luxsa Spa invites individuals to take advantage of this exclusive promotion to indulge in a moment of tranquility and self-care. Whether seeking relief from muscle tension, stress reduction, or simply a pampering session, Luxsa Spa's team of skilled therapists is dedicated to delivering a top-tier spa experience that exceeds expectations.

"We are excited to offer this special promotion in celebration of Labor Day as a token of appreciation to our valued clients," notes spa manager Po Veopradith. "At Luxsa Spa, we are committed to providing exceptional wellness services that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. We invite everyone to treat themselves to a blissful escape at our spa and experience the ultimate in relaxation and luxury."

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the finest in spa treatments at a discounted rate. Book your appointment today at Luxsa Spa and indulge in a moment of pure bliss and relaxation. Take advantage of the Labor Day Promotion to save $20 on appointments lasting 60 minutes or longer by using the code "LaborDay." Luxsa Spa invites customers to unwind, rejuvenate, and treat themselves to a luxurious spa experience like no other.

About Luxsa Spa

Luxsa Spa, located in Manhattan, invites individuals in search of a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday routines to experience a relaxing rejuvenation with premium spa services. Serving as a haven of peace and luxury, Luxsa Spa welcomes guests to submerge themselves in a realm where serenity intersects with opulence, where every appointment is tailored uniquely for each guest in a carefully designed space that exudes sophistication. Interested parties can learn more or schedule their massage sessions at https://www.luxsaspanyc.com/.

Contact Information:

Name: Po Veopradith

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 347-218-8755

SOURCE Luxsa Spa