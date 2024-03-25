Luxshare-TECH Preview for OFC 2024: Unveiling Diverse Interconnect Applications for 800G LPO

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Luxshare-TECH to showcase a range of 800G LPO products at OFC 2024, demonstrating their versatility and performance in different application scenarios.

Live demonstrations at OIF and Luxshare-TECH booths will highlight the interoperability and compatibility of 800G LPO solutions.

Visit Luxshare-TECH Booth #3044 to explore more cutting-edge AI and Data Center optical interconnect products and live demos.

Driving Innovation in Optical Interconnects

As optical communication technology advances rapidly, Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) have emerged as a key solution for high-speed, low-power data transmission. Luxshare-TECH is at the forefront of LPO innovation, and at OFC 2024, the company will showcase a diverse range of 800G LPO products that address the needs of various applications.

800G LPO for AI and Data Center Interconnects

The growing adoption of AI and the increasing demand for data center bandwidth are driving the need for high-performance optical interconnects. Luxshare-TECH's 800G LPO products are designed to meet these challenges, offering high-speed data transmission, low power consumption, and compact form factors.

Live Demonstrations at OFC 2024

@OIF Booth #1323/5742 Presentation of 800G OSFP DR8 LPO:

Witness the interoperability and hot-swappability of 800G OSFP DR8 LPO modules from Luxshare-TECH and various industry partners.

@Luxshare-TECH Booth #3044 Presentation of 400G QSFP112 DR4 LPO & 400G QSFP112 DR4 DPO:

Explore the full range of Luxshare-TECH's 800G LPO products, including the 400G QSFP112 DR4 LPO and 400G QSFP112 DR4 DPO series. These products perform excellently in interconnection with the Micas QSFP112 TH5 Switch, offering a versatile range of optical interconnect options for various application scenarios.

OFC 2024 Invitation

Luxshare-TECH invites you to visit Booth #3044 at OFC 2024 to experience the latest advancements in 800G LPO technology and explore the possibilities of optical interconnects for AI, data centers, and beyond.

Luxshare Website: https://www.luxshare-ict.com/

OFC Website: https://www.ofcconference.org/

