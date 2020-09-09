Luxtor RV Garage Condos Becomes Prevost Warranty Center

COACHELLA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of multi-million-dollar RV's (coaches) have always had to deal with the problem of how to get their coach scheduled for service and to coordinate delivery of the coach with their service appointment. Adding to their angst was the idea of their coach siting outside in the elements waiting for service. With paint and graphics costing more than the average person's annual salary, who can blame them?

Luxtor RV Service Center Luxtor Entrance and Garage Condos

Mike Lyon, Developer of Luxtor RV Garage Condominiums has not only created over 150 luxury garage condos in Coachella, but has partnered with Prevost, a North American manufacturer of premium passenger coaches and conversion coaches for high-end motorhomes often costing well north of a million dollars. Mike said, "it makes sense for Prevost owners to store their coaches at the same location as the warranty and service center." Mike continued, "the convenience factor, coupled with our resort inspired garage condominiums makes the perfect package for ease of ownership and hands-off service."

Luxtor RV Garage Condominiums are currently building 150 luxury garage condos, designed specifically for the storage of high value vehicles. All condos are fully insulated and pre- engineered for air conditioning, with an app-based thermostat to control the internal temperature from anywhere in the world. Ted Deits, Director of Marketing said, "our first pre completion release of 20 garages is set for September 15th, at 9:00 AM." Ted continued, "all sales will be online, as we simply cannot keep up with demand." Ted said, "the last release we held in Palm Springs on June 15th was over in less than four minutes." Aaron Hand, Chief Operations Officer said, "with RV sales the highest in 40 years, due to people seeing RVing as the safest way to travel during this pandemic, it has put a real strain on RV storage facilities." Aaron continued, "in short, there isn't any in what was an already a very limited RV storage market."

"Combining garage condominiums with RV service and repair is a stroke of genius," Ted Deits said. He continued, "it solves two main problems with RV ownership, where to store it and where to fix it."

