Luxurious New Boutique Fitness Studio Opens at Billingsley Co.'s The Sound in Cypress Waters

Founder and SMU graduate Rachael Larsen Daniel set out to create "the best of the best" in the boutique fitness world, and she engaged the services of Barbara Chancey Design Group, an international boutique specialty firm based in Dallas, Texas, to lead the extensive project.

"The boutique fitness phenomenon is redefining the health and wellness industry," says Chancey. Unlike the traditional gym model, boutiques are community-focused destinations that offer a higher level of customer service, amenities, and instruction. This dynamic landmark is a collaboration of global talent, and it was extremely gratifying to execute the owner's vision."

Hustle Studios is a playground for the senses — dramatic interiors were fused with the local culture to create mesmeric spaces that continually surprise and inspire. With careful attention to lighting and composition, the pristine studio includes spacious locker rooms, blow-dry bars, showers, antimicrobial lockers, HVAC with maximum fresh air intake, touchless sanitization, and generous, welcoming social spaces.

Founded on the principle that giving back is essential for a meaningful life, exciting charitable initiatives are on deck to support local nonprofits and promote the healthy benefits of movement and music.

"Hustle Studios is a family vested in each other's success and joined by a passion to make Coppell a happier, healthier place. It's an honor to introduce this new fitness concept and serve my hometown and community I love," said Rachael Daniel.

Barbara Chancey Design Group is an international fitness specialty firm with over 200 successful clients on six continents. From turnkey startups to commercial and residential projects, each unique design is an exceptional piece of architecture rooted in function. To learn more, visit www.barbarachanceydesign.com.

