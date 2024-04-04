DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the epitome of refined living in Denver's prestigious Washington Park neighborhood as Nicholas Daniel Miller, professionally known as the renowned musician Illenium, introduces his exquisite stately residence to the market. Situated at 965 S. Downing Street, this impressive property, expertly listed by Loan Hau of HomeSmart Realty Group, offers a blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance.

Luxurious Stately Residence in Denver's Coveted Washington Park Neighborhood Hits the Market owned by famous DJ Illenium, Represented by Loan Hau with HomeSmart Realty Group

Boasting 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 5,000+ square feet of meticulously designed living space, this newer construction stately residence presents a harmonious fusion of luxury and comfort. Additionally, a studio has been built for music production or a home theatre, offering residents even more versatility and entertainment options. From the moment one enters the grand foyer, they are greeted by a sense of tranquility and sophistication, with every detail meticulously crafted to exceed expectations."

Loan Hau, a distinguished realtor with HomeSmart Realty Group, brings her unparalleled expertise to the table, ensuring that this remarkable property receives the attention it deserves. "This residence is a testament to meticulous design and unparalleled craftsmanship," says Hau. "From its prime location to its thoughtful layout, it offers a truly exceptional living experience."

"The residence at 965 S. Downing Street also features an array of outdoor amenities, along with captivating views of Washington Park. Residents can unwind in the serene outdoor spaces or immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of the surrounding neighborhood, offering endless opportunities for leisure and entertainment."

Nicholas Daniel Miller, widely recognized by his stage name Illenium, has carved a prominent place for himself in the music industry. Alongside his successful real estate ventures, Illenium continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide with his unique blend of electronic music. Notably, his recent sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Sofi Los Angeles, and his Trilogy show at Empower Field, showcased his enduring popularity and the immense demand for his live performances. With five studio albums under his belt, including his most recent self-titled album released in April 2023, Illenium has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique blend of electronic music. His notable achievements include earning his first Grammy nomination following the release of his fourth studio album, Fallen Embers, in July 2021. Illenium's album Ascend, released in August 2019, marked a significant milestone in his career, topping the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart and reaching number 14 on the Billboard 200.

For more information about this extraordinary offering or to schedule a private showing, interested buyers are encouraged to contact Loan Hau at HomeSmart Realty Group.

