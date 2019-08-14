Luxury Adults-Only Bungalows Key Largo Announces Reopening Date For First All-Inclusive Resort in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury, adults-only Bungalows Key Largo will officially reopen its teal-hued doors on Dec. 19, 2019, as the only all-inclusive resort in The Florida Keys. Located on the Northernmost island, just 63 miles South of Miami, the boutique, waterfront property is now accepting reservations for late December and beyond.

The goal of the re-opening is to completely replicate the original resort amenities, fully restoring the two-story Beach House under thatch roofing – home to the Living Room common area, two restaurants: Fish Tales and Bogie & Bacall's, as well as Hemingway bar, the main pool area and the Zen Garden Spa.

"Bungalows Key Largo opened to a bevvy of buzz and incredible interest from guests throughout the U.S. and beyond," says owner Jerry Johnson. "We have worked tirelessly to restore the resort to its original grandeur, and we are confident the finished product is worthy of the hotel's opening fanfare. We look forward to welcoming new guests as well as loyal guests back for a truly immersive Florida Keys experience."

Steeped in timeless island elegance, Bungalows Key Largo will continue to rewrite the rulebook on the all-inclusive experience, providing the perfect place to celebrate big life moments. Located at mile marker 99 bayside, this expansive adults-only oasis features 135 private bungalows, spanning the property's 12 acres, each outfitted with its own bougainvillea-laden veranda complete with oversized, alfresco soaking tub and garden shower.

Other beloved amenities include taste-temping dining experiences such as Bogie & Bacall's for multi-course fine dining with wine pairings, the beachside Sea Señor for Mexican fare and resort-casual seafood restaurant, Fish Tales, in addition to Larry Largo's food truck, two on-site bars and two six-seat floating tiki boats, aptly named the S.S. Rum Runner and S.S. Margarita.

For those looking to unwind, the resort touts two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, 1,000-feet of shoreline with countless beach cabanas, and a full-service Zen Garden Spa featuring a Himalayan salt room and a eucalyptus steam room among other restorative-wellness offerings. While active, lifestyle-focused travelers will be pleased to find two Huffy cruiser bicycles provided with each bungalow for exploration beyond their private suites, a Fitness Tiki Hut furnished with Peloton equipment, daily morning yoga and an array of aquatic activities such as snorkeling, kayaking and paddle boarding. Bungalows Key Largo also offers adventure seekers a full fleet of boats – from electric Duffy boats and catamarans to watersport and sailing boats – to explore the countless destination diversions available on the water, just steps from the resort.

All-inclusive rates include around-the-clock golf cart pickup and drop-off service, lodging, food and premium beverages, resort amenities, water toys, beach cruisers, activities such as morning yoga, cooking and mixology classes, sunset happy hours, fish fries, pig roasts, and more.

