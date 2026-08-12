Luxury agent Clay Patterson joins top brokerage in Dallas-Fort Worth, and launches extreme estate in Aledo with sprawling stone home, private pond and nine acres of wow

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary luxury brokerage of North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, proudly announces that expert advisor Clay Patterson has joined the award-winning firm.

A very rare property: 610 River Ranch Road in Aledo, Texas, in the booming Dallas-Fort Worth region, is a remarkable expression of Texas luxury. It offers a stone home, sparkling pool, private pond and more than nine acres of idyllic land. This is an exceedingly rare chance at a legacy estate in fast-growing Parker County. Near both downtown Aledo and Fort Worth, 610 River Ranch Road is represented by Clay Patterson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,650,000. Clay Patterson has joined the legendary luxury brokerage of North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Patterson is an established agent who specializes in exceptional homes, legacy ranches, recreational properties and investment land in Aledo, Parker County, Tarrant County, Fort Worth and throughout North Texas. Known for his custom marketing plans and deep market knowledge, Patterson has spent his life immersed in the culture and communities that make Texas so unique.

Patterson is an established and respected agent who specializes in exceptional homes, legacy ranches, recreational properties and investment land in Aledo, Parker County, Tarrant County, Fort Worth and throughout North Texas. Known for his strategic custom marketing plans and deep market knowledge, Patterson brings valuable expertise in complex negotiations, due diligence, land valuation, development potential and the special considerations that come with high-value real estate. Most of all, Patterson's sellers and buyers trust his honest communication and thoughtful guidance, helping them make highly confident decisions.

A native Texan, Patterson has spent his life immersed in the culture and communities that make the state unique. Before real estate, he built a reputation in a distinctively Texan field: cowboy hats, not only creating custom hats for world-champion rodeo athletes and country-music artists but also launching a hat brand that has become nationally recognized. These experiences fostered remarkable connections and reinforced values that continue to define Patterson's business today: authenticity, attention to detail and genuine relationships.

Patterson brings several luxury listings to Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, among them a rare estate in Aledo, in the heart of Parker County. On more than nine acres in an enclave of only eight estate properties, 610 River Ranch Road is a remarkable expression of Texas luxury. Its centerpiece is a handsome stone home of nearly 7,000 square feet, with two spacious living areas, four private en-suite bedrooms, a private office and more. Expansive windows frame picturesque views across the property, while the home's generous gathering spaces transition to more than 2,000 square feet of covered patios, with luxuries that include an outdoor kitchen and fireplace and where graceful stone arches overlook the resort-style pool, tranquil pond and towering hardwoods beyond.

That park-like landscape and abundant wildlife create a setting that feels remarkably secluded despite being just minutes from town. The acreage is ag-exempt and offers ample room for horses, recreational amenities or future additions. A detached four-car garage and standalone gym further enhance the estate's enjoyment, while a whole-house generator provides added peace of mind.

Near award-winning Aledo ISD schools, charming downtown Aledo and Fort Worth's business district and cultural attractions, 610 River Ranch Road is represented by Clay Patterson for $4,650,000. Contact him at 979-450-5465; [email protected]; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/610-river-ranch-road-aledo-tx-76008/107937958/

LINK TO BIO AND OTHER LISTINGS

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/realestate/agent/clayton-patterson/

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty