Luxury Agent Expects Strong Season for South Florida Real Estate Market

Susan Rindley credits builder for record sales in Boca Raton waterfront community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran South Florida real estate agent, Susan Rindley, says luxury buyers have been a bit more cautious over the past few months, but now that the election is over, she expects a strong season for South Florida luxury real estate.

"Interest rates have gone up, but that typically does not impact the luxury market," says Rindley. "Luxury buyers do, however, remain cautious in an election year because of the impact it can have on the stock market. Now that the election is over, I expect the luxury market to come back strong this season."

Rindley just closed her 10th deal of the year, an $18.6 million dollar home sale in Boca Raton. She says "10" has always been her lucky number, but it takes more than luck to sell an $18.6 million property. Rindley is known for her top-notch marketing and closing big deals. In fact, she closed close to $80 million dollars in property sales in 2022. That's an average of $8 million per deal.

"I am very fortunate to have loyal clients who do repeat business and refer me to their friends and family," says Rindley.

Rindley says it is interesting to see which areas are getting top dollar in the new construction, luxury market. Home sales in that category in Fort Lauderdale are averaging 1600/sq ft., but in the small, exclusive waterfront community in Boca Raton where she just closed her latest deal, homes are selling for double that! Susan is seeing new construction homes in the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club community sell for up to $3100/sq ft. She credits Boca Raton builder SRD Building Corporation and their 5-star quality work.

"The product they deliver is the best I've ever seen. When their homes are done, you don't need to hire an interior designer. They go above and beyond what the average builder delivers. It's refreshing to do business with people who do it right. They care about their buyer, " says Rindley.

