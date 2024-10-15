Luxury Apartment Complex The Landing at Lakewood Harbour Nearing Completion in Lexington

Lexington's new luxury apartment complex, The Landing at Lakewood Harbour, opens in February 2025. Post this

Designed to deliver a high-end living experience, The Landing includes two luxury amenity decks with features such as poolside wine bars, pergola-covered outdoor seating, a dog park, and fire pit common areas. An in-ground post-tension parking garage will provide convenient and secure parking for residents. The first-floor units are now nearing completion, and the building is fully enclosed with windows and doors installed. Leasing is underway, and hard hat tours are available for prospective tenants.

The project is managed by Andover Management Group, which has a proven track record of delivering premier multi-family housing in Lexington. Their portfolio includes Beaumont Farms Apartments, Crescent at Shadeland, Three Fifty Eight, and Lakewood Park Apartments. Andover Management Group's approach focuses on providing an exceptional tenant experience, characterized by thoughtful design and top-quality construction. Andover Construction serves as the general contractor, having established a reputation for quality with projects like Patchen Wilkes Townhomes, Beaumont Park Townhomes, and the lake-front Harbour at Lakewood Townhomes. Financing for the project is provided by WesBanco.

The Landing at Lakewood Harbour marks the final stage of a decade-long redevelopment led by Andover Management Group and company president Allen Schubert, a Lexington native. The effort began with transforming the deteriorated Sonnet Cove Apartment Complex into the revitalized Lakewood Park Apartments, followed by the ground-up construction of the million-dollar Harbour at Lakewood Townhomes. The comprehensive redevelopment of the Lakewood area has been praised by both current mayor Linda Gorton and former mayor Jim Gray as an example of effective infill development that enhances the community.

For more information on leasing, scheduling a hard hat tour, or general inquiries, contact [email protected] or call (859) 241-1967. Additional details, including pricing and community information, are available at harbourlandingky.com

SOURCE Andover Management Group