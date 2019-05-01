Luxury Apartment Home Community 'Timnath Trail at Riverbend' Coming to Northern Colorado

DENVER, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooney Properties is pleased to unveil the new Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes, the first multifamily community to be built in Timnath, Colorado, a thriving Front Range community established in 1882 between the cities of Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado.

The Timnath Trail at Riverbend community will complete construction and open for occupancy beginning this June. The community lies directly adjacent to the Pudre River Trail, providing easy pedestrian and bicycle access to downtown Fort Collins and its famous breweries and outdoor amenities.

The 176-unit market-rate community is being built in response to rapid growth in the town of Timnath, one known for its beautiful mountain views and ease of access to some of Colorado's key economic markets such as Fort Collins, Denver, Loveland, Centerra, and Johnstown. The site also sits adjacent to the well-renowned Poudre River and its parallel Roudre River Trail, traveled by thousands each year around the Fort Collins metro area. On the eastern side of the site sits the city's new City Hall, a project completing this year along with an adjacent retail center with new restaurants, offices, and service providers currently moving in. This centrally-located aspect of the site appealed strongly to the development team during the early planning stages.

According to developer Jim Rooney, "Colorado's population is incredibly active, and we wanted to prioritize this as we determined the right site for us in our expansion into the state. With direct access from the community's gate, we felt that being adjacent to the Poudre River Trail would not only open up biking and running to our residents, but also help reduce vehicular traffic and increase access to more outdoors activities around the area. We couldn't be happier to have discovered the hidden gem of Timnath and to be joining the town in this important phase of their growth."

Working closely with the City Council and city staff members, the project was the first multifamily development to be welcomed in Timnath, paving the way for more housing solutions in this growing market. The city helped the Rooney team identify the property, and then went on to work through new community zoning solutions to allow for this kind of critical new housing development.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the Rooney team on envisioning this project, and we are confident that Timnath's residents, new and old, will be well-taken care of in this community," said April Getchius, Timnath's Town Manager.

The Riverbend community includes mostly garden-style apartments and select townhome residences, with sizes ranging from one- to three-bedrooms. With a reputation for building strong, high-quality communities designed for long-term rental, the Rooney development team included high-end finishes throughout the homes such as solid-wood doors, granite countertops, high ceilings, and extensive lifestyle amenities, such as a heated swimming pool, whirlpool, and fitness center.

The community is situated on 8.6 acres off of Harmony Road, less than one mile east of Interstate 25. This particular site was chosen for its ease of access for residents in particular, with a less than 15-minute drive to Downtown Fort Collins (allowing bike commute) and easy access for those driving south to the state's capital of Denver.

Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes will be under the management of Denver-based Mission Rock Residential, a national firm with a well-regarded reputation for responsive resident service.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by the Rooney Properties team to manage this new community in the Fort Collins area," said Janelle French, Mission Rock Residential's Vice President. "We know the Front Range well and are confident that the residents of this brand-new property are going to want to live here for a long time to come, thanks to its brilliant amenities, quality construction, and our first-class customer service."

Located on the west-facing portion of the site, a 5,700 square foot clubhouse will be home to an expansive fitness center, a pool and hot tub, a pet grooming room, a bike and ski maintenance facility, an outdoor kitchen, bike rentals, car charging stations, and both business and lounge amenities.

Timnath Trail at Riverbend is now offering leasing discounts as it approaches construction completion. The first units will be open for occupancy in June 2019 alongside the community clubhouse. Further individual buildings within the community will then open on a rolling basis through the balance of the year as well. To learn more, visit www.timnathtrailapts.com. Hard hat tours are available upon request.

About Rooney Properties

Rooney Properties is a Wisconsin-based residential Development and Management firm, specializing in multifamily projects. Over the last 15 years, the team has been responsible for the development of over 800 residential units. This is the company's first project in the state of Colorado. To learn more, visit www.rooneypropertieswi.com.

About Mission Rock Residential

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 109 multi-family communities and more than 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

