Luxury Apartment Homes At An Affordable Price… In Frederick, Maryland!

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armiger Management Corporation just opened the brand new Orchard Park at Ballenger Run, pet friendly, affordable, luxury apartment homes in Frederick, Maryland. Built to a high standard of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, the community offers a superior level of comfort and value.

Among the long list of standard features, each apartment home has 9' ceilings, open floor plans, designer appointments like granite countertops and full-size washers & dryers. All building entrances are access controlled and equipped with elevators, trash compactors and beautifully appointed lobbies. The community also features a Clubhouse, 24/7 fitness center, bark park, tot lot, and swimming pool! All of this is at an affordable price.

Scott Armiger, President of Orchard Development Corporation, said "Frederick is a growing area that is convenient to both Washington DC and Baltimore. We saw a need for high quality, energy efficient apartment homes with luxury amenities at affordable prices."

Orchard Development Corporation worked closely with Frederick County officials, particularly Milton Bailey, Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to fine tune a mix of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments geared toward the workforce housing needs of the County.



For more info please visit ArmigerManagement.com and Orcharddevelopment.com

About Orchard Development Corporation: Since 1979, Orchard Development has developed land for nearly 6,000 residential units, initially specializing in planned communities and garden apartments. In recent years we have concentrated on adaptive re-use, in-fill and revitalization development. The breadth of Orchard Development's work extends from affordable senior communities to market rate luxury rental apartments, and mixed income workforce housing with conventional financing, LIHTC, historic tax credit and state and local loans and bonds. Additionally, with our sister company Armiger Management, Orchard Development provides management services to each of our properties.

