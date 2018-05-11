Luxury Apartment Homes At An Affordable Price… Now Leasing!

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Development Corporation is opening Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village, pet friendly, affordable, luxury apartment homes in Fredericksburg, Virginia in May 2018. Built to a high standard of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, the community offers a superior level of comfort and value.
Among the long list of standard features, each apartment home has 9' ceilings, open floor plans, designer appointments and is equipped with full-size washers & dryers. All building entrances are access controlled and equipped with elevators, trash compactors and beautifully appointed lobbies. And don't forget the Clubhouse, 24/7 fitness center, bark park, tot lot, and swimming pool! It's also pet friendly. All of this is available at affordable pricing.
Robert DeSantis, Senior Vice President and COO of Orchard Development Corporation, the parent company of Armiger Management says, "Fredericksburg is a growing area that is convenient to both Washington DC and Richmond. We saw a need for high quality, energy efficient apartment homes with luxury amenities at affordable prices."
Features and amenities of Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village include
For more info please visit ArmigerManagement.com
About Orchard Development Corporation: Since 1979, Orchard Development has developed land for nearly 6,000 residential units, initially specializing in planned communities and garden apartments. In recent years we have concentrated on adaptive re-use, in-fill and revitalization development. The breadth of Orchard Development's work extends from affordable senior communities to market rate luxury rental apartments, and mixed income workforce housing with conventional financing, LIHTC, historic tax credit and state and local loans and bonds. Additionally, with our sister company Armiger Management, Orchard Development provides management services to each of our properties.
Signe Williamson
Armiger Management
540-642-4055
Signe@ArmigerManagement.com
