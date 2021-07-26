Luxury Art Gallery on the Moon Makes Us Ponder the Humanitarian Crisis Here on Earth and How Help May Come Via NFTs

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG, NFT consultants and incubator, proudly announces the NFT Gallery drop "The Museum of Earthly Delights" the first luxury NFT art gallery on the moon. A fully-fledged alternate reality meta-experience blending ancient and modern cultural delights that make us ponder the nature of our reality here on earth, even in moments of micro atrocities and garish disgust. "The Museum of Earthly Delights" NFT is a spectacular and convincing art experience. Here is a link to the work on Opensea.io.

Virtual real estate now exists in the art world and has shown real value, Toronto-based artist Christina Kim sold a property dubbed the "Mars House" for roughly $515,460 USD on Superrare. Pimptronot's "The Museum of Earthly Delights" is the first luxury NFT art gallery on the moon.

With a new space race for the elite class of billionaires like Branson, Bezos, and Musk, which looks more like an extreme theme park ride than a journey into space, it makes one ponder with so much pain and suffering here on earth that the money could have been better spent on helping the poor or working to solve the homeless problem in this country.

Pimptronot recently released his humanitarian NFT 'Salvator Mundi' (Savior of the World) to attract a buyer to help the homeless in NYC. The release would be the most expensive NFT painting in the world, valued at 260,000 ETH. Here is a link to the work on Opensea.io

It does though spark new excitement in space travel to the moon and planets beyond earth. The reality of space travel for the masses may never come to fruition in our lifetime, but it can digitally, which relies upon the imagination and execution of great artists.

"The Museum of Earthly Delights" is an immersive experience, a 4-minute journey beginning with drone shots of the moon exploring its craters, dimension, vastness, and simple complexities set to Pimptronot's original remix of Beethoven's 5th Symphony in C Minor.

The artist brings us deeper in as we enter through an enormous transparent glass triangle structure, an accidental interstellar note to the Louvre. Once inside, the music pulsates and digital people gaze at the collection of anarchic spirit and raw, unrefined aesthetic paintings by Pimptronot. "We are all hybrids, capable of greedy, soulless, uninspired transactional interactions devoid of creation while paradoxically, as humans, we are the most imaginative multidimensional creators with capabilities of never-ending expansion and exploration within both our inner and outer worlds," said Pimptronot

This multi-talented mixed-media artist is prolific in his creations of Art, Music, and Design. He incorporates messaging and themes that encourages giving back and building a more compassionate society. ArtNet notes "In the year 2021, Pimptronot is a new Andy Warhol. A true visionary and mirror for contemporary popular culture."

