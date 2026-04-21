Luxury Asset Capital and Its Suite of Brands Lead the Evolution of Private Luxury Lending for the Ultra-Rich, Featured in Forbes

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As traditional banking sectors tighten, Luxury Asset Capital® and its prestigious suite of brands - including Borro®, Beverly Loan Company®, New York Loan Company®, and Palm Beach Loan Company® - are at the center of a shift in how the ultra-wealthy manage liquidity. A recent feature by Forbes reporter Sergei Klebnikov, "Inside the Pawn Shop for the Ultra-Rich," details how these businesses have redefined the lending landscape for high-net-worth individuals.

The Forbes report highlights a growing trend: collectors are increasingly utilizing high-value assets - such as rare watches, vintage cars, blue-chip art and luxury handbags - as strategic financial tools. Luxury Asset Capital, the nation's largest private lender in this category, has spent years perfecting this "alternative finance" model, providing immediate capital through its brick-and-mortar boutiques and its digital-first brand, Borro.

"Our goal is to provide capital at the speed of the market," says Dewey Burke, Founder & CEO at Luxury Asset Capital. "The clients featured in the Forbes piece represent a new era of wealth management where assets like a Patek Philippe or a Ferrari are no longer just static investments; they are sources of immediate, flexible liquidity that allow for rapid business pivots or real estate acquisitions."

A Nationwide Network of Discrete Luxury Lending:

Borro: Serving as the premier digital-first platform, Borro provides high net worth individuals with an efficient, secure way to unlock equity from luxury assets remotely.

Serving as the premier digital-first platform, Borro provides high net worth individuals with an efficient, secure way to unlock equity from luxury assets remotely. Beverly Loan, New York Loan, and Palm Beach Loan Companies: These premier brands provide an elite, white-glove experience for the entertainment and financial world, operating within the globe's most exclusive luxury capitals. By catering to regions with highly concentrated wealth they specialize in discreet, in-person lending against jewelry collections, luxury watches, designer handbags, and automobiles for a sophisticated clientele.

According to Klebnikov's reporting, the speed and privacy offered by these brands are their greatest advantages. Unlike traditional bank loans that may take weeks or months to underwrite, Luxury Asset Capital's brands can fund transactions in as little as 24 hours, without the need for credit checks or income verification, focusing on the underlying collateral owned by the client.

The feature underscores that luxury asset lending is no longer a niche service but a sophisticated tool for modern investors. Luxury Asset Capital remains the industry standard, bridging the gap between luxury lifestyle and strategic finance.

For more information on Luxury Asset Capital and its suite of brands, or to view the Forbes feature, visit www.luxuryassetcapital.com

About Luxury Asset Capital: Luxury Asset Capital is the nation's largest privately-held provider of alternative financing secured by high-value assets. Through its elite portfolio of brands - Borro, Beverly Loan Company, New York Loan Company, and Palm Beach Loan Company - the firm provides luxury asset owners with a private, fast, and transparent path to liquidity. Having facilitated over one billion dollars in loans for tens of thousands of clients, Luxury Asset Capital sets the standard for white-glove service and expertise in lending against luxury watches, designer handbags, vintage automobiles and fine jewelry. For more information, visit www.luxuryassetcapital.com

Media Contact: Erin Wilson; Head of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships; [email protected]; (303) 916-1774

SOURCE Luxury Asset Capital