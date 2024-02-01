LUXURY BEACH HIDEAWAY, SILVESTRE NOSARA HOTEL & RESIDENCES, DEBUTS IN COSTA RICA

News provided by

Silvestre Nosara

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Residential-style hotel opens its doors today, set on one of the most consistent surf breaks in the world

NOSARA, Costa Rica, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvestre Nosara Hotel & Residences, a sustainable, luxury hideaway with beach access, opens today in Playa Guiones, Nosara, Costa Rica – bringing a new level of luxury to the iconic surf town. Silvestre Nosara features just nine expansive residences; rooftop pool, bar and lounge; elevated family-friendly amenities; onsite surf school and studio set to host wellness sessions and a world-class speaker series – kicking off today with Dan Buettner, New York Times-bestselling author of Blue Zones.

Silvestre Nosara Rooftop.
"As we open the doors to Silvestre Nosara, I feel so grateful to share our dream with our community and the world," shares Chris Ingham Brooke, Co-Founder of Silvestre Nosara. "Every single detail was meticulously crafted to create a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in Nosara's beauty, forge genuine connections, and experience the perfect synergy of laid-back opulence and functional luxury in an extraordinary corner of Costa Rica. "

Set on the iconic Playa Guiones, the property seamlessly blends luxury, connection and learning, steps away from Nosara's restaurants, shops, bars, yoga studios and a surf break renowned for pristine waves 330 days a year. The design-forward property reflects a commitment to sustainability through careful design, water conservation, insulation, and energy efficiency. With Design Lead and Co-Founder, Ilya Korolev at its creative helm, the property's contemporary design, which enhances the natural beauty of its surroundings, is a blend of efforts from local architecture and design teams including Salagnac Arquitectos, Totem Constructora and Cola Blanca Studio.

"I am overjoyed to witness the realization of our vision with today's opening," says Korolev. "The design of Silvestre was a personal passion project – acting as an ode to the lush surroundings and spirit of Nosara itself, blending sleek, sustainable elements with warm natural textures."

Silvestre prioritizes the local community through hiring locally and partnering with local providers, in addition to involvement with nonprofits like Costas Verdes and Bomberos de Nosara. Included in each stay is airport transfer, breakfast, grocery bundle, performance surfboard and fitness classes. Surf lessons, grocery delivery, in-room massages, and private chef are available at a cost. Starting rates begin at $960/night for a three-night minimum stay. For more information, please visit www.silvestre.cr.

SOURCE Silvestre Nosara

