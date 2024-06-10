Luxury Beauty At A Smart Price: Introducing Pretty Smart

New female founded & owned beauty brand debuts exclusively at Walmart & Pretty-SmartCosmetics.com, re-imagining luxury formulas without the makeup markup

RENO, Nev., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pretty Smart , a new female-founded beauty brand, marks its official debut and launch exclusively at Walmart with a line of quality beauty products inspired by your favorite luxury brands, without the makeup markup. Now available in 2,800 Walmart locations, Walmart.com and Pretty-SmartCosmetics.com, Pretty Smart is breaking through the noise and reasserting that makeup can, and should be, fun, functional, and affordable.

Pretty Smart breaks down the barriers of traditional luxury makeup to make quality products affordable to beauty customers. The brand is launching with a full range of cosmetics, including an inclusive shade range of foundations and concealers at an accessible price point - with all products priced at $10 or less. The brand offers a range of 27 products with more than 145 shade variations for your eyes, lips, cheeks, and complexion inspired by luxury cosmetics, so you can try every trending, must-have makeup look at a fraction of the price. Pretty Smart's products are vegan, made with well-loved ingredients, like coconut alkanes, organic jojoba seed oil and carnauba wax, and without certain ingredients, like talc, parabens, phthalates, PTFEs, SLS, and SLES. Pretty Smart also never tests its formulas on animals. All of Pretty Smart's products are in compliance with Walmart's Clean Beauty Program.

"I couldn't imagine a better retail partner than Walmart to bring my dream of a truly luxurious, yet affordable, product line to reality," said Marissa Shipman, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Pretty Smart. "As someone who's spent more than 20 years in the beauty industry, I know firsthand that a product's final price to the consumer is not only influenced by ingredients and their quality but also influenced by the touchpoints in its journey from concept to development to manufacturing before finally landing on store shelves. That didn't sit right with me. Pretty Smart was born from a desire to change that. We develop, manufacture and distribute ourselves, which is what has made our affordable formulations possible. It's incredible to finally launch Pretty Smart and I am so excited for Walmart customers to be able to try the line themselves."

A highlight of Pretty Smart's product line includes:

Tipsy Owl Illuminating Face Drops : In three complexion boosting shades, Bronze, Rose & Gold. Tipsy Owl Drops contains organic jojoba seed oil with skin-softening properties. Add the perfect glow for your complexion with its blendable and buildable formula.

: In three complexion boosting shades, Bronze, Rose & Gold. Tipsy Owl Drops contains organic jojoba seed oil with skin-softening properties. Add the perfect glow for your complexion with its blendable and buildable formula. Diffusing Face Primer : This water-based primer gives you that blurred look effect and it contains glycerin with skin-conditioning properties. Say goodbye to the days of sticky primers; this lovingly crafted formula leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and perfectly prepped for makeup that lasts.

: This water-based primer gives you that blurred look effect and it contains glycerin with skin-conditioning properties. Say goodbye to the days of sticky primers; this lovingly crafted formula leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and perfectly prepped for makeup that lasts. I'm Dreaming Liquid Blush : Effortlessly light yet boldly pigmented, this dreamy blush contains coconut alkanes with skin-softening properties. The sleek doe-foot applicator of I'm Dreaming Liquid Blush can slide from an understated glow to a statement blush.

Effortlessly light yet boldly pigmented, this dreamy blush contains coconut alkanes with skin-softening properties. The sleek doe-foot applicator of I'm Dreaming Liquid Blush can slide from an understated glow to a statement blush. Pretty Smart Drama Black Mascara : Prepare for eye-catching lashes from each swipe of the soft-textured formula, courtesy of Pretty Smart's formula which contains carnauba wax with long-wearing properties and the Xtra-Xtra Lush Brush that thickens each lash, making them the star of the show.

Prepare for eye-catching lashes from each swipe of the soft-textured formula, courtesy of Pretty Smart's formula which contains carnauba wax with long-wearing properties and the Xtra-Xtra Lush Brush that thickens each lash, making them the star of the show. You've Got Brow Gel : Flaunt your arches with You've Got Brow Gel's effortless application and perfect tint (or clear), formulated with Vitamin B5 with anti-inflammatory properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pretty Smart to Walmart and expand our beauty assortment even further," said Creighton Kiper, Vice President, Merchandising, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "Helping our customers discover new brands that will both inspire and delight them is a priority for Walmart Beauty. Pretty Smart, which embodies a similar goal, is the perfect addition to our shelves and Walmart.com. While these accessibly priced, yet still luxurious beauty products will appeal to all Walmart beauty shoppers, we're especially excited about the opportunity to reach Gen Z with this lineup."

Available starting today on Walmart.com , in Walmart stores and at Pretty-SmartCosmetics.com , Pretty Smart products are available for $7.50-$10 each and in bundles. For more information, please visit www.pretty-smartcosmetics.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok at @PrettySmartCosmetics and on X at @prettysmartco.

About Pretty Smart

Pretty Smart is a women-owned makeup brand with high-quality products inspired by your favorite luxury brands. With smart and innovative formulas, you can effortlessly re-create the looks you love and stay within your beauty budget. Launched in June 2024 with a range of 27 products inclusive of more than 145 shade choices, Pretty Smart's proprietary formulations are vegan, made with ingredients we love, and made without certain ingredients like talc, parabens, phthalates, PTFEs, SLS and SLES. Pretty Smart never tests its formulas on animals. With eyes, lips, cheek and complexion products, Pretty Smart is breaking through the noise and reasserting that makeup can, and should be, fun, functional and affordable. Pretty Smart beauty products are available Walmart.com , in Walmart stores and direct-to-consumer on www.pretty-smartcosmetics.com .

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

