Luxury Bedding Leader E.S. Kluft & Company Unveils New Aireloom Preferred Collection for Unsurpassed Sleep Comfort

"Consumers are more conscious than ever about their sleep experience and they've been asking for more options in higher-end, luxury mattresses. While designing the new Aireloom Preferred Collection, we worked closely with our retailers to identify the qualities that matter most to consumers," said Magali Castillo, E.S. Kluft & Company vice president of marketing. "The new collection includes natural materials that are ethically sourced as well as the latest temperature regulating components to bring consumers the exceptional sleep experience and overall greater sense of well-being that they are looking for."

The new collection is meticulously handcrafted and brings together lush layers of organic cotton, hypoallergenic Talalay latex, temperature-regulating graphite visco and specially designed, supportive micro coils to bring consumers the most luxurious sleep experience.

The collection includes the brand's patented Aireloom Lift™ technology, which provides an unmatched sleep experience that elevates and supports through adaptive layers of comfort.

"Our patented Aireloom Lift™ technology features a natural chamber between the springs and the mattress-top that allows every element to breathe. When the chamber meets the layers of materials, the bed completely synchronizes with your body, giving you a feeling of lift for the ultimate level of support and comfort," said Castillo.

The luxurious feel of the Aireloom Preferred Collection incorporates the artful craftsmanship, finest quality materials and innovative methods that have been the California brand's signature for over 75 years.

The new collection includes 10 models so that every consumer can find the level of comfort and support to suit their specific needs. Components vary by model and feature the most innovative and luxurious materials:

A spring unit support system with individually wrapped coils provides the ultimate in support.

Eight pounds of pure, breathable organic cotton allows for natural airflow and softness and is cultivated without the use of pesticides.

Graphite memory foam maintains temperature regulation and wicks away moisture.

Hypoallergenic Talalay latex foam with an open cell structure allows for ventilation and even heat distribution.

Temperature regulating Airebraid™ Performance Fabric allows for free air circulation in every direction.

A layer of specially designed Figure-Sync™ micro coils equally distributes weight and movement to ease pressure points.

An ultra conforming knit panel made with breathable Tencel® is eco-friendly and exquisitely soft to the touch.

In addition, two models in the Preferred collection offer a dual-sided luxury topper, allowing consumers to customize the feel of their Preferred mattress. Upholstered with zoned Talalay latex and wrapped in silk and wool fibers, the versatile topper provides a unique feel depending on which side the consumer chooses to secure to their mattress – the knit side for additional plush comfort or the woven side for a firmer feel.

All visco foams are CertiPUR-US® certified; all latex is Oeko-Tex® certified. All models are available with a matching foundation in both 9- and 5-inch profiles and also are adjustable base friendly. The new Aireloom Preferred Collection is offered in five colors – Onyx Palladium, Cobalt, Amber, and Seaglass – priced from $2,699 to $5,999. Availability of color varies by retailer.

About E.S. Kluft & Company

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, E.S. Kluft & Company's two brands are Aireloom and Kluft. Kluft is its most luxurious brand available through Bloomingdale's and other prestigious retailers. Aireloom offers artisanal quality and legacy features such as hand-tied coils and hand side-stitching in the best-in-class category. These quality designs feature cutting edge, patented production methods. To learn more about Kluft and Aireloom product lines, please visit www.KluftMattress.com and www.Aireloom.com.

E.S. Kluft & Company is owned by The Flex Group from Madrid, Spain. Founded in 1912, The Flex Group is the world's top 10 global sleep products producer. It commands market leadership positions in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

