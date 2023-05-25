Luxury Bermuda-Based Charter Sailing Company Announces Exciting New Partnership and the Addition of Freediving, Scuba Diving, and a Traditional Sail Boat Experience

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sail Bermuda Charters, a luxury charter sailing company based in Bermuda, announces a business merger with Native Spirit Charters and its owners, Jono and Chiara Dill.

Continuing as Sail Bermuda Charters Ltd., Mr. and Mrs. Dill offer a wealth of experience in the charter industry and a commitment to excellence that Sail Bermuda's clients have known and loved since its inception. The couple are both seasoned sailors with a deep love of the ocean and a passion for sharing one-of-a-kind boating experiences.

Mr. and Mrs. Dill started Native Spirit Charters in 2020. But the global pandemic made breaking into the local charter industry difficult. So the couple decided to try juggling running their own company and working as part-time captains for Sail Bermuda. According to Mrs. Dill, the idea of merging the two companies began to grow as everyone involved realized the benefits of joining forces.

Sail Bermuda Charters now has three vessels in its fleet: the 47' catamaran, Wyuna; the 44' catamaran, Elusive; and the newest addition, Crichia - a gorgeous Dehler 41' Cruiser - for those sailing aficionados who seek a more traditional boating experience. In addition, Sail Bermuda will now offer scuba diving experiences as an add-on activity, as Mrs. Dill is a licensed scuba instructor. Sail Bermuda Charters will also provide guests freediving lessons with Adam Johnson, Mr. Dill's cousin of Freediving Bermuda.

As Bermuda's boating season gets underway, the couple believes Sail Bermuda will become stronger and busier than ever, with them being able to offer even more water activities for guests to enjoy. Mrs. Dill said: "I believe collaborations are a vital feature for a business, especially in such a small place like Bermuda; therefore, we are actively working on being able to provide different experiences while on board, such as scuba diving, freediving, wakeboarding, SUP yoga and many more."

Bookings for Sail Bermuda can be completed online at sailbermuda.com. Guests can select which boat they want to go on, how long they wish to go out on the water, and if they want to add any excursions or requests for a special occasion. Those needing help with booking or want to ask questions can use the online chat option on the website, email [email protected], or call +1(441)737-2993.

