Luxury Beverly Hills Swimwear Brand, GoldBarr™, Will Debut New Women's & Men's Swimwear Collection at Miami Swim Week 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills luxury swimwear brand, GoldBarr™, will debut its Summer 2023 Golden Bond Collection at Miami Swim Week 2022 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9PM EDT/ 6PM PDT at the SLS Hotel South Beach located at 1701 Collins Ave Miami Beach, Miami, Florida 33139. Inspired by James Bond and his iconic Swiss 007 girl and sex symbol, Ursula Andress, the collection is sure to stun fashionistas, celebrities, media, and influencers in the audience as GoldBarr's new looks hit the runway.

GoldBarr will debut a new luxury swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week 2022 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9PM EST at the SLS Hotel South Beach. Tammy Barr is the founder, CEO and Creative Director of GoldBarr.

Designed by CEO and creative director, Tammy Barr, GoldBarr's newest swimwear collection was developed with a unique approach to retro silhouettes inspired by the iconic action-packed James Bond 007 films. The highlights of this new collection will include coveted, first-of-its-kind reversible pieces made of Italian fabrics, ruching accents on the bottoms, hidden (adjustable) compartments throughout each swimsuit and striking silhouettes. Rounding out this collection of sexy men's and women's swimwear looks will include wraps, kimonos, breathable cover ups and iconic resort looks unlike anything seen before.

Ursula Andress' role as Honey Ryder in the first James Bond film that has defined modern popular culture and entertainment. "Andress has inspired generations of women to live a sexy, strong, and bold life and offered a powerful allure that men and women couldn't help love. With my new Golden Bond swimwear collection, I want women and men to feel equally empowered, beautiful and comfortable in their own skin," Barr said.

The Golden Bond Collection by GoldBarr™ will feature men's board shorts that are reversible and adaptable, offering varied lengths to choose from. To attend GoldBarr™'s Miami Swim Week runway show at Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and fashion lovers around the world can watch the runway show live on YouTube. Look out for more announcements about the upcoming collection launch on GoldBarr™'s official Instagram page.

ABOUT GOLDBARR ™

GoldBarr™ is a luxury swimwear brand designed by model and actress Tammy Barr. Based in Beverly Hills, CA. GoldBarr™ sets the gold standard for high-end reversible and adaptable swimsuits, cover ups, kimonos, as well as custom-made couture dresses, fine jewelry and specially curated gifts. To learn more about GoldBarr™ Swim and to view all collections, please visit GoldBarr.com or @Gold_Barr on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Samantha Savory

305.582.5997

[email protected]

SOURCE GoldBarr