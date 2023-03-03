Luxury Boutique Hotel in Poconos Offers Unique Forest Field Trip Experience in Honor of World Forestry Day and Earth Day

Hotel Fauchere Celebrates Milford's Conservation History with Immersive Weekend Getaways Featuring Forest Bathing, Grey Towers Tour, and Chef-Designed Dinner

MILFORD, Pa., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Forestry Day (March 21) and Earth Day (April 22), Hotel Fauchere , a luxury boutique hotel in the Poconos, is introducing a unique new experience where guests can explore the outdoors while learning about Milford's critical role in conservation history.

Beginning March 24, Hotel Fauchere will offer a series of Forest Field Trip weekend getaways. Guests will be treated to an immersive experience that includes a forest bathing excursion with a local guide, a tour of Grey Towers to learn about Gifford Pinchot and his role as the "father of conservation," and dinner at the hotel's Bar Louis, newly redesigned space with a new menu by chef Bobby Varua.

Milford's role as the birthplace of conservation dates back to the early 20th century, when Gifford Pinchot and President Teddy Roosevelt worked together to promote sustainable forestry practices in the United States.

Gifford Pinchot, a conservationist and politician, was the first Chief of the United States Forest Service and an advocate for sustainable forestry practices. He was a resident of Milford, where he owned a large estate, Grey Towers, which he used to experiment with sustainable forestry practices and train others in the art of forestry. Roosevelt, during his presidency, established the United States Forest Service and created several national parks, including Yosemite and Grand Canyon.

Together, Pinchot and Roosevelt were instrumental in promoting the idea of conservation and sustainable forestry practices in the United States. They believed that it was possible to use natural resources in a responsible way that would allow them to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, their legacy lives on in Milford and other communities around the country where sustainable forestry and conservation practices are still being promoted and celebrated.

The Forest Field Trip experience includes:

Two nights' accommodations at Hotel Fauchere with breakfast

Friday night welcome glass of wine

Saturday morning guided forest bathing excursion with a local guide

A "Field Trip Kit": A booklet about forest bathing, and other hiking essentials

A guided tour of Grey Towers or the Columns Museum

A $100 dining credit at Bar Louis

The Forest Field Trip Weekend starts at $1,000 for two (based on double occupancy). Interested parties can contact Hotel Fauchere for booking, dates, pricing, restrictions, and exclusions.

About Hotel Fauchere

Hotel Fauchere is a historic luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Milford, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1852, it has been meticulously restored to offer a blend of classic elegance and modern amenities. With 16 rooms and suites, it is renowned for its exceptional hospitality, fine dining, and elegant accommodations. On site restaurants include The Delmonico Room, an elegant dining experience featuring regional American dishes and Parisian classics, and Bar Louis, a stylishly casual space with a sophisticated menu and hand-crafted cocktails. The hotel is part of The Milford Hospitality Group .

