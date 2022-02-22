Luxury Brand Lana Jewelry Taps Charli Howard as the Face of 20th Anniversary Campaign

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lana Jewelry, the cult-favorite fine jewelry brand, known for its iconic hoops, signature gold chains and luxe diamond styles, celebrates 20 years of success by announcing model/activist Charli Howard as the face of its anniversary campaign - TWENTY Vol. 1. Photographed by London-based luxury fashion photographer Claire Rothstein, known for her seductive glamour and ultra-fierce editorial spreads and magazine covers, the campaign is a daring expression of Lana Jewelry's unapologetically sexy look.

Charli Howard featured in TWENTY Vol. 1 Campaign for Lana Jewelry. Photographed by Claire Rothstein.

This anniversary's central theme is 'empowering women' and will highlight iconic pieces from the TWENTY Vol. 1 collection, which is the brand's largest to date. It features over 200 gold, bold and lavishly cut diamond looks from designer Lana Bramlette.

"I wanted this to be female-led in every aspect. Having Charli and Claire involved was important for me as we move in an entirely new creative direction," explains Bramlette. "I am looking at campaigns as an artistic outlet to not only highlight my pieces, but also give our audience a clear message: love yourself first and be confident."

Often referred to as the "Queen of Hoops," Bramlette created a brand that has become the gold standard for forward-thinking, confident women who aren't afraid to push boundaries. She pioneered the idea that for a woman, self-worth is a valuable investment, and created pieces that women feel good about spending their own money on and treating themselves to luxury.

On choosing Howard, Bramlette and her team were not only impressed by how stunning the English model/author/activist is, but by her activism for diversity within the fashion industry and using her platform to elevate female voices. Her confidence, positivity and continuous expression of self-love felt like the perfect partnership.

"I love working with successful, female-owned brands and was so excited when the opportunity to shoot with Lana and her gorgeous jewelry came about," explains Howard. "Lana Jewelry embodies everything I think women are – beautiful yet strong – and are lovely wearable pieces that you can dress up or down."

In capturing the campaign visually, the clear choice was Rothstein whose work Bramlette has been following for years. Rothstein's style, which has graced the covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, aligns with the Lana Jewelry brand… sexy, strong and in-your-face powerful.

Lana Jewelry is available online at lanajewelry.com and participating luxury retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks, and independent boutiques across the country.

About Lana Jewelry

Lana Jewelry is a fashion-forward twist on fine jewelry, merging contemporary style with luxurious elements of pure gold and precious diamonds. Since its 2002 debut, Lana Jewelry has defined and dominated the effortlessly sexy look among the industry elite, drawing legions of celebrity clients. The brand has also cornered the market on its iconic hoop earrings – the signature style of founding designer Lana Bramlette, known as the reigning Queen of the Hoop.

