Luxury Brand Partners Announces New President of R+Co

"Daniel's extensive expertise in brand building coupled with his deep-rooted knowledge of both LBP and the industry make him the perfect choice to run R+Co," said Tev Finger, Chief Executive Officer of Luxury Brand Partners. "I'm excited for him to put his innovative stamp on this brand, as he has done with many others to great success."

"As one of the original architects and founders of R+Co, I want to lead this collective into the future," said Daniel Langer. "R+Co already has a strong cult following with both stylists and consumers alike, and I am looking forward to catapulting it to the next level globally."

With more than 20 years of experience as a brand innovator in the beauty and fashion industries, Daniel has held senior level positions with the Boston Consulting Group, Victoria's Secret, Express and Bumble and bumble. Prior to being named President of R+Co, he was the President of E-Commerce and Chief Marketing Officer for Luxury Brand Partners. In this role, he conceived and developed the strategies for LBP as well as each of the company's brands, including Oribe, where he was Chief Marketing Officer, R+Co, IGK, Smith and Cult and V76 by Vaughn. Additionally, he created and spearheaded the e-commerce platform for LBP and all its brands, partnering with the world's top online beauty and fashion retailers.

Daniel's passion for brand building and the creative process has been instrumental in launching and developing some of the beauty industry's most loved brands.

About R+Co

R+Co is a cutting-edge product line using hairdresser driven formulas that embody experimentation, design, artistry, passion and curiosity. Led by a collective of the world's top editorial stylists – Garren, Thom Priano and Howard McLaren – R+Co was designed around the concept that collaboration is critical to designing the best products that the industry had to offer. R+Co embodies the culture of hairdressing. For more information, visit randco.com.

About Luxury Brand Partners

Luxury Brand Partners develops and nurtures prestige artist-driven beauty brands, with a focus on innovation and a passion for the creative mind. With offices in Miami and New York City, our portfolio of companies offers high-performance products and top-of-the-line education informed by both an artistic and business perspective. The management team has a long history of building iconic brands and leverages its knowledge of salon professionals and the end-consumer to create lines that meet their needs in new and exciting ways. For more information, visit luxurybrandpartners.com.

