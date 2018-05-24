Luxury Brand Purveyor Elizabeth White Opens up to Bitcoin Cash

News provided by

The White Company

05:16 ET

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent Vogue magazine article said of Elizabeth's White Company (not the one that sells candles and pillowcases): "Whether it's securing an executive suite at a sold-out sports game or buying 100 MacBooks, White can make it happen."

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696295/Luxury_Purveyor_Elizabeth_White.jpg )

Luxury Purveyor Elizabeth White now accepts BCH (PRNewsfoto/The White Company)
Luxury Purveyor Elizabeth White now accepts BCH (PRNewsfoto/The White Company)

Elizabeth White was a former executive at both LVMH and Formula 1 before seeing a huge gap in the market for people who wanted to buy famous expensive art works or an eye-catching jet but with the discretion, that only cryptocurrency can offer.

This business has grown exponentially in a little over a year as has Bitcoin Cash since its inception even more recently in August last year. Bitcoin Cash is now pleased to be a payment option on her dynamic and ground-breaking company.

Elizabeth White explained: "Trust is, obviously, vital in this space and I have watched with interest both the growth and the early-adopters of Bitcoin Cash and can see that The White Company and Bitcoin Cash are natural partners."

Bitcoin Cash: offers substantially lower transaction fees than the legacy SegWit Bitcoin. If you are a merchant looking to on board a Bitcoin Cash payment solution please contact the team at CoinGeek.com who can help with the process, without any charges or commissions.

SOURCE The White Company

Also from this source

Dec 05, 2017, 08:45 ET First Contemporary Art Purchased with Bitcoin in the US

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Luxury Brand Purveyor Elizabeth White Opens up to Bitcoin Cash

News provided by

The White Company

05:16 ET