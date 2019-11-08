Luxury Brands Double Down on Singles' Day Offers on Dealmoon.com in Effort to Reach Chinese Expat Shoppers

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmoon.com, the #1 shopping site that has sold billions of dollars of product for many of the most storied luxury brands to Chinese millennial expats, will unveil this year's Singles' Day offers starting 11/5. Their virtual doors will open to 17.6M luxury-loving shoppers, 70% of whom buy something annually on 11/11. Since Dealmoon brought Singles' Day to the U.S. in 2013, response has been so brisk that some brand's servers have malfunctioned, inventories have been wiped out in 48 hours, and some have earned over $7M in less than seven hours. Those of Chinese descent are a demographic McKinsey & Co reports to currently be purchasing *33% of the world's luxury product supply. As is tradition, brand names are held back until the shopping fever begins and more than 1000 designer brands will open their virtual doors for 2019 Q4 gift-giving season.

On November 11 of each year, singles throughout China are prompted to "treat themselves" on Singles' Day. While Alibaba molded Singles' Day into a shopping holiday in China, selling $25B of product on their site last year, Dealmoon brought Singles' Day to the rest of the world. Created by six Chinese immigrant university students, Dealmoon has brought Singles' Day to America, Europe and Australia.

Their most recent endeavor, the German website, launched on September 27, 2019. Dazhe.de is their sixth global site, following US, CA, AUS, UK and FR. Originally launched eight years ago, dazhe.de users loved their promotions on products such as Rimowa, Doppelherz, Aptamil, Mont Blanc and Staub. Combining the site's operations team and rich content with Dealmoon's merchant resources and product experience, the new site offers the best of both brands. Dealmoon intends to keep the Dazhe.de brand, but continue to work under their mission of discovering great products and services to help people live better. The Dealmoon German office is located in Karlsruhe.

"According to CNBC, Singles' Day is the largest online and offline shopping day for anyone in China," said Co-Founder and CMO, Jennifer Wang. "What we've done is provide this opportunity to retailers outside of China and offer them access to expat Chinese consumer. This year, we are very excited to include our France, Germany sites for the first time. "

About: Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 10M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

