Luxury Brands Feature Alcantara Interiors at Monterey Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif. , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara, the "Made-in-Italy" lifestyle brand, is an interior feature on a variety of luxury automotive brands at this year's Monterey Car Week.

Alcantara worked with Czinger Vehicles to create an exclusive, custom interior for Czinger's 21C Blackbird Edition which was unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. The hypercar's interior has perforated black Alcantara® with orange metallic backing.

Alcantara Inside: Inside the 21C Blackbird Edition by Czinger Vehicles

Alcantara also was showcased on the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina, which was previously shown at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. Its driver's seat is finished in black Alcantara along with a contrasting passenger seat finished in beige Alcantara, both featuring exclusive 'Nino Farina' inscriptions.

Other luxury carmakers that partnered with Alcantara to create customized interior treatments included Maserati with its MCXtrema; Rimac with its Nevera Time Attack, and McLaren with its 750S model and its new Solus GT in a limited edition of only 25 units that offer a special version of perforated orange Alcantara.

Alcantara's light-weight, breathable, maximum-grip luxury material enhances a car's overall driving experience. In addition, Alcantara maintains a strong commitment to the environment and was certified "Carbon Neutral" in 2009. Carbon neutrality certification is based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through the acquisition of carbon credits from certified and verified offset projects.

