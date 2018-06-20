As Head of PR for artist and labels under the Universal and Sony umbrellas, Jonathan ran campaigns for Lana Del Rey, Tiesto, Armen Van Buren and many more. In addition to this Jonathan represents 5 Seconds of Summer and their ever-growing real estate portfoilo; the band has had numerous songs on the top of the Billboard Charts. This long-standing background in PR and marketing in the music and entertainment industry is a driving force behind Jonathan's creative, attentive approach to working with his real estate clients.

A London native educated in Scotland, Jonathan London's first forays into real estate were decidedly European, including buying and selling his own properties in England while his family owned a business restoring and constructing homes and villas in the south of France.

Jonathan's deep ties to the American and British music and entertainment scene has found him in the spotlight in Los Angeles' booming Luxury Real Estate market. Jonathan joins Aaron Kirman Partners as a Director of the prestigious Estates Division.

Media Contact: Jonathan London, 310-634-2812, jonathan@aaronkirman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-broker-jonathan-london-brings-his-entertainment-and-music-black-book-to-aaron-kirman-partners-300669792.html

SOURCE Aaron Kirman Partners

Related Links

http://www.aaronkirman.com

