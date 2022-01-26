Luxury car dealers are seeing a rise in purchases using crypto currency Tweet this

DAIM COO Mike Soroudi thinks it is important luxury retailers become comfortable transacting in cryptocurrency. "People see crypto as this confusing blackbox where transactions are flying around anonymously. Once the client sends a transaction, we tell them and the vendor to go on a block explorer and view the transaction in real time. Retailers can match the transaction ID, addresses, and amount and begin to understand the legitimacy and clarity of the system. At 3 confirmations they know the process is complete. In actuality there is more transparency and faster transaction finality than the legacy banking options available."

DAIM sees this as a small step toward more efficient and open payment processing as well as improved treasury management. Soroudi continued, "We can get the transaction completed fairly quickly. Usually the vendor will receive the cash back within the hour. Interestingly, as companies complete more and more transactions we see them wanting less and less cash back. They are becoming more comfortable with the idea of converting only the portion needed for immediate liquidity needs and keeping the rest in Digital Assets. Bitcoin is an excellent store of value, and in a low interest rate and high inflation environment keeping excess money in cash erodes the holder's purchasing power immensely. Another strategy we've used is keeping the money in a stablecoin with a 5-8% yield before deploying the capital."

Bitcoin and Digital Assets are slowly becoming a way of life. People with large positions in cryptocurrencies are not just looking to drastically increase their net worth. They want to be present and participate in the ecosystem. That means ditching the banking system in many cases. Using cryptocurrency as a secure and efficient medium of exchange for luxury items is gaining steam and it could be a matter of time before buying Porsches, yachts, and homes with Bitcoin becomes the norm.

