Luxury Car Market size in Australia to grow by 27,350 Units | Driven by Integration of Advanced Safety Technologies | Technavio

Technavio estimates the luxury car market size in Australia to grow by 27,350 units between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.12%. The report segments the market by propulsion type (IC engine-based vehicles and electric vehicles) and vehicle type (SUV and others).

By propulsion type, the market witnessed high adoption of IC engine-based luxury cars in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as increased disposable incomes of consumers and improvements in IC engines in terms of emission, performance, and fuel efficiency. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period. Similarly, by vehicle type, SUVs accounted for the maximum number of sales in 2021. The growing interest in adventurous activities, especially among millennials in the country is increasing the adoption of SUVs.

Get additional highlights on the top revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the luxury car market in Australia.

Download a Free Sample Now!

Luxury Car Market in Australia: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the integration of advanced safety technologies in luxury cars to gain higher safety ratings. Rising fatality rates caused by road accidents are forcing automotive OEMs to incorporate advanced technologies to make vehicles safer to drive. Some of the recent technological developments such as emergency brake assist, lane departure warning systems, collision mitigation warning, blind-spot detection, and automatic emergency braking systems are being incorporated to increase the safety levels in vehicles. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding crash tests conducted by Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has pushed automakers to increase the safety levels in their vehicles. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the luxury car market in Australia during the forecast period. In addition, new product launches by OEMs will further accelerate the market growth.

However, the growing shortage of semiconductor chips in the automotive industry will have a negative impact on the growth of the luxury car market in Australia to some extent. The shortage of semiconductor chips slowed down the production activities as several car manufacturers temporarily halted their production activities in 2021. It forced new car buyers to wait for long periods to take the delivery of their vehicles. The global semiconductor shortage is expected to continue in 2022 as well. This could result in reduced sales and revenue loss for luxury car manufacturers.

Our full report provides in-depth insights on the factors that influence the growth of luxury car market in Australia.

Download a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Luxury SUV Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market by Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Car Market in Australia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2022-2026 27,350 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis Australia Performing market contribution Australia at 100% Key consumer countries Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio