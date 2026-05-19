Luxury Carmel-by-the-Sea "Healthy Home" Sells Off-Market Through Carmel Realty Company

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel Realty Company announced the successful $11,000,000 off-market sale of one of Carmel-by-the-Sea's most distinctive coastal residences, an exceptional Hayward Healthy Home thoughtfully designed for healthy, high-performance living.

Built for wellness, sustainability, and healthier living, this extraordinary Carmel-by-the-Sea Healthy Home reflects a visionary approach to luxury living. In this video the former owners share the inspiration behind its design. Speed Speed

Located on a rare double lot at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Carmelo Street, just two blocks from Carmel Beach, the approximately 3,400-square-foot residence offers ocean views, expansive outdoor space, and thoughtfully designed coastal living. Built in 2014, the home features five bedrooms, four-and-one-half bathrooms, a dedicated office, and a private primary suite designed to maximize comfort and tranquility.

Created with wellness at the forefront, the home incorporates advanced building and environmental systems rarely seen in the luxury coastal market. Features include a Zehnder high-efficiency ventilation system delivering continuous fresh, filtered air while recovering up to 90% of heat, radiant heating and cooling for consistent temperature and humidity control, and airtight construction designed to enhance energy efficiency while minimizing exterior sound. A zinc roof captures nighttime condensation for landscape irrigation through a 5,000-gallon underground water storage system. Constructed offsite in segments using carefully selected materials, the residence reflects an extraordinary level of precision, quality, and healthy home innovation.

As one of the first healthy homes sold in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the property reflects a growing movement in luxury real estate where wellness, sustainability, and performance are increasingly valued by discerning buyers. Due to the home's advanced healthy living features and exceptional build quality, the seller achieved a premium estimated at up to 20% above comparable home sales in the area, underscoring growing demand for residences that prioritize well-being and long-term livability.

The property was carefully prepared and successfully sold off market through Carmel Realty Company's extensive network and collaborative approach. Listing agent Christine Chin represented the seller, while Shelly Mitchell Lynch represented the buyer. Through strategic coordination between market-leading agents and qualified buyers, the transaction reflects the strength of relationships and market access that define Carmel Realty Company's leadership across the Monterey Peninsula.

About Carmel Realty Company:

Carmel Realty Company, the oldest real estate firm on the Monterey Peninsula, is a recognized leader in luxury real estate, vacation rentals, and estate management. Independently owned and globally connected through Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the company specializes in high-end coastal properties throughout Carmel-by-the-Sea and the Monterey Peninsula. Combining deep local expertise, industry-leading technology, and a world-class marketing team, Carmel Realty Company delivers exceptional results for buyers and sellers across one of California's premier luxury markets. www.CarmelRealtyCompany.com

SOURCE Carmel Realty Company