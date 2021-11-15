Luxury Cars Market size to increase by 66.67 K Units, Driven by Rising Demand for Luxury SUVs - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for luxury SUVs and the launch of electric luxury car models are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as an increase in tax on luxury cars will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market growth by purchasing our full report.

Gain confidence by downloading a Free Sample Report

The luxury cars market report is segmented by product (executive luxury cars and super luxury cars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for luxury cars in North America.

Read our Free Sample Report for highlights on the top-performing segments and regions in the luxury cars market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB Volvo

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

BMW AG

BYD Company Ltd.

Daimler AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Luxury SUV Market - Global luxury SUV market is segmented by type (mid-size luxury SUVs and full-size luxury SUVs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market - Global luxury car coachbuilding market is segmented by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Luxury Cars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2020-2024 66.67 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

