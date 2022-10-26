Luxury CBD Essentials Line, Lure Will Now be Carried at All Neighborhood Goods Locations

The brand will join the curated "Buy Good. Buy Black." collection with product available starting October 27th, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lure, the luxury clean, hemp-infused beauty brand is excited to announce that it will be included in the "Buy Good. Buy Black." collection online and at all three locations of modern department store, Neighborhood Goods. Neighborhood Goods has reimagined the department store model, creating a community-driven retail experience that has attracted some of the most exciting up-and-coming brands across their growing number of stores.

Neighborhood Goods will carry the brand's wildly popular lineup, including the Lure Relief Balm ($60), Lure Calming Drops ($95) and Lure Intimacy Oil ($55) and will be showcased as part of the auspicious "Buy Good. Buy Black." program launched in 2021by Roslyn Karamoko. Hand-picked by Karamoko, the program champions an ever-evolving collection of Black-owned brands that democratizes access to retail space.

"As a female founded and majority Black-owned brand, it is an incredible honor to be selected to be part of Neighborhood Goods as they truly share our commitment to showcasing the highest quality beauty products while creating a space where discovery and inclusion is paramount," said Kara Kelly, co-founder of Lure.

"We are so excited to work with Lure on their first brick-and-mortar outpost. I love that this product was created by women who look like me in an effort to create balance and wellness in the lives of all women. The products and founders are just so beautiful and I look forward to the impact that Lure has in the CBD space," said Roslyn Karamoko, VP of Strategic Business Development for Neighborhood Goods.

The Lure line can be found online at Neighborhood Goods (www.neighborhoodgoods.com) and at all three retail locations including South Congress, TX, Chelsea Market , NY and Legacy West, TX starting October 27th, 2022. From decreasing stress, to deepening pleasure and improving sleep - Lure offers modern day essentials made for everyone. https://thelurelife.com

ABOUT Lure:

Lure is a clean, high-quality, plant-based, non-intoxicating, and joy producing CBD wellness products. The line consists of clean beauty essentials that sit alongside skincare and makeup routines and have earned a place on our nightstand creating an overall balance and wellness to daily life. Lure was created by female founders who started the brand to help their own needs as life evolves from anxiety, to sleep issues to intimacy at 40+.

ABOUT Neighborhood Goods:

Neighborhood Goods is a new type of department store, featuring an ever-changing landscape of thoughtful, exciting, and contemporary brands, stories, and events. More than that, they are a place for community, bringing people together to shop, eat, discover, and learn across their growing number of stores throughout the country with locations in New York, NY, and Austin, and Dallas, TX.

