Luxury Charter Flights To Four Seasons Resort Lanai From Honolulu Included For The Perfect Island Escape

Lanai Air's fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, operated by Western Aircraft, offer flexible, daily service between Honolulu and Lanai. Each flight is operated by two pilots and each plane seats up to six passengers in elegant and spacious surroundings. Upon arriving to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, guests will be greeted at their arrival gate, collect any luggage at baggage claim (if needed), then head to Lanai Air's private hangar. Round-trip transfers to the Resort and intra-island shuttles are also included.

A new partner, Luggage Free, allows guests to ship their bags directly to the Resort from their home or office, ensuring an even smoother experience enroute to paradise. Luggage Free is a safe, white-glove, door-to-door shipping service that sends luggage and sports equipment ahead to nearly any destination worldwide, so travelers can focus on their vacation. For peace of mind, every shipment includes complimentary value protection, real-time tracking, and an on-time delivery guarantee. The service is perfect for guests seeking a seamless transfer in Honolulu while golfers looking to tee off on the Signature Jack Nicklaus Manele Golf Course, where every hole has an ocean view, will appreciate club delivery.

Lanai remains the Hawaii of yesterday: unspoiled, unhurried and unequalled, perfect for an escape with family or friends, or to commemorate one of life's milestones. Experience a private island adventure across 90,000 acres (36,500 hectares) of diverse landscape with an incredible array of private and small group activities, many managed by Four Seasons, or simply relax by lagoon-style ocean front swimming pools or on the world-renowned beach at Hulopoe Bay where spinner dolphins like to play. Choose from cultural tours and classes, tennis and spa as well as a variety of land excursions and ocean adventures.

The beachfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai features 213 guestrooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. The Resort offers outdoor restaurants, including NOBU LANAI, spa, golf and tennis, a kid club, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, a variety of complimentary classes and events and luxury retail boutiques to ensure an exclusive island adventure for guests.

The island features a second property, the award-winning luxury wellness enclave Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort. The adults-only setting and customized itineraries help guests learn daily practices to live longer, healthier lives. Dine at Sensei by Nobu, enjoy a variety of complimentary fitness and wellness classes, luxuriate in private spa hales with a range of therapeutic treatments or delve deeper into paths that align with intentions in one-on-one sessions with a trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields. Reservations include round-trip flights from Honolulu on Lanai Air in addition to airport transfers and intra-island transportation, with Luggage Free service available as well.

